Kane Brown comes to BOK Center

Brown recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards where he was the first country artist to perform on the show.

Brown has released 2 studio albums, 3 EP’s, has over 12 billion streams, multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications, sold out arenas all across the country, is the recipient of 5 American Music Awards, and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his single “Worldwide Beautiful.”