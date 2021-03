A juvenile victim is in the hospital after getting shot at a north Tulsa apartment complex, the Tulsa Police Department reported Monday evening.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Comanche Park Apartments, 3600 N. Peoria Ave., about 5:40 p.m. and found the victim inside an apartment.

The victim was transported to a hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries," police said.

Detectives are investigating and searching for any information on the assailant.