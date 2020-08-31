Justice after decades: Bible family sees suspect sentenced after Lorene's 'relentless' fight

Update (10:15 a.m. Monday): Ronnie Busick was sentenced Monday morning to 10 years in prison and five years of probation.
"The good lord is going to bring our girls home someday," Jay Bible said after the sentencing. "We don't have to worry about Ronnie Busick; we just have to go forward and find the girls."
Lorene Bible, in a victim impact statement, said in court: "And we, the family of Lauria Bible, are faced with a choice of forgiveness. That's a tough place to be, because forgiving you would mean betraying her. Would she forgive you? The answer is yes. She would have forgiven you if she had the chance."
Lorene, continuing to look at Busick as she spoke in court, quoted Romans 13:19 "Dear friends, never take revenge. Leave that to the righteous anger of God. The Scripture says 'I will take revenge. I will pay them back, says the Lord."
"We will trust the Lord."
The story below published in Monday's Tulsa World.
VINITA — For two decades, Lorene Bible has been fighting round after round with an invisible enemy keeping her youngest child, her only daughter, missing.
Jay Bible was the man in her corner as the couple found themselves trying to navigate a world they couldn't imagine — one with drugs, violence and likely murder — doing whatever they could to bring Lauria home.
On Monday, they will sit side-by-side on the front row in the largest courtroom at the Craig County Courthouse. Surrounded by relatives, friends and investigators — many of whom consider Jay and Lorene family — as they witness Ronnie Busick being sentenced to a 10-year prison term for his involvement in the disappearance and presumed deaths of Lauria, her best friend Ashley Freeman and Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy.
Creating a standard
“She is relentless,” said Tammy Ferrari, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent. “If I was missing, I would want Lorene to be my mom looking for me.”
Lorene has set a standard for parents of missing children, Ferrari said, describing her as “a shark in the water” and Jay “as the life preserver pulling her to safety.”
“They are a perfect balance,” Ferrari said.
“She is a force to be reckoned with,” said Gary Stansill, a district attorney's investigator. “We take her calls and tips seriously — because chances are she has already checked them out.”
Lorene was never going to let anyone forget the girls were missing, he said.
The girls
Lauria and Ashley were best friends. They are forever frozen in time as fresh-faced, ponytailed 16-year-olds, last seen Dec. 29, 1999.
Lauria was a Bluejacket High School cheerleader, while Ashley was a member of the Welch girls basketball team and showed livestock.
Both families have come to terms that the teens were likely killed sometime during the first week of January 2000, just days after Ashley’s rural Welch homestead was set on fire, which coincided with Ashley’s 16th birthday. In that charred rubble, the remains of Ashley's mother, Kathy, was found.
The next day Jay and Lorene found Danny’s burnt and blackened remains, with his dog, a Rottweiler, standing guard over his body. Autopsy reports show they had both been shot in the head.
Investigators said the massacre was over a bad drug debt.
Court documents allege the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher, where they were bound, tortured, raped and killed and their bodies were thrown in a mine pit.
Lorene and Jay Bible and Dwayne Vancil, Ashley’s uncle, were thrust in the state and national spotlight as they tried to find the whereabouts of the teens.
A stoic Lorene became the face of mothers of missing children across the country. She has never broken down in public, only using her voice to keep her daughter’s image on television cameras and on the front page of newspapers “in hopes that somebody who knows something will come forward.”
For Jay and Lorene Bible there is only one driving force behind their tenacity and determination.
"To bring my girls home is the only reason I do this," Lorene Bible said.
Everything else pales in comparison with what the couple will go through to achieve that goal.
"We will do anything — the countless miles driven — the midnight telephone calls — anything to bring the girls home," she said.
A secondary motivation has also evolved — the desire to hold law enforcement agencies accountable for how they investigate homicides and other crimes.
"We have seen some progress in this area," Lorene Bible said.
'Evil men'
Stansill, the DA's investigator, and Ferrari, the OSBI agent, were assigned to the cold case around 2012.
Both are equally passionate to have the case solved — that means for the girls’ remains be brought back home, Stansill said.
The high point for Stansill and Ferrari was the discovery of an insurance card that had been kept in a safety deposit box for years.
A day or two after the slayings in 1999, private investigators Joe Dugan and Tom Pryor found the insurance card alongside the road near the Freemans’ home.
“I said ‘You have got to be kidding me’ when I learned we finally had physical evidence,” Ferrari said.
Ronnie Busick, the only living suspect that authorities believe is connected to the girls' disappearance and presumed deaths, sits in the Craig County jail often alone in a cell.
Authorities believe Phil Welch and David Pennington masterminded the killings.
Welch died from ALS in 2007. After his death, his Chetopa, Kansas, home was struck by lightning and burned. Pennington died in 2015 from a drug-related death.
“There are evil men,” Stansill said.
The evil is compounded because the girls’ remains have yet to be recovered, he said.
Busick has indicated Pennington said the girls' remains are in a root cellar in Picher near where Welch lived, Stansill said.
“If he (Busick) doesn’t know where they are, somebody does and I speak for the family and myself, please come forward,” Stansill said.
For every dig into a mine shaft, root cellar and pond, for court appearance, Lisa Brodrick and Melissa Dixon — Lorene’s two adult nieces — have stood by her side, along with other family members.
The countless searches give the family peace of mind to know they searched that particular site and it can be crossed off the list.
“We will never give up searching for Lauria and Ashley,” Dixon said.
“The searches ... she had to keep going,” Brodrick said. “We all do. There’s no other choice.”
A timeline of the 1999 case of missing Welch girls Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.