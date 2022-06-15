For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Watch Now: Jocelyn Alo's college career will end against Mike White, the coach who took away a scholarship offer from her
Mike White, who is now the Texas' coach, said pulling back an offer to Alo while he was at Oregon was “probably the worst day of my coaching career.”
At least 100 jobs will be created, the company says, to work with the materials needed for electric vehicles, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.
Camper in tent next to victims recalls 1977 Oklahoma Girl Scout murders: 'I had a lot of survivor's guilt'
Leigh Miller says a new docuseries released in May has brought back memories that for years she's tried to suppress.
The first officer to arrive at the Natalie Building was taking his rifle out of his car when his colleague showed up. “They looked at each other (and) … said, ‘Are you ready?’ And they just went,” Chief Wendell Franklin said.
The shopping center will be approximately 330,000 square feet and is to feature almost 100 retailers, with a grand opening targeted for 2024.
A 17-year-old Jenks girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tulsa County near Glenpool, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the league's inaugural college draft last month, former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo announced her intention to join Women's Fast Pitch Monday, opting to play for WPF's Smash It Sports Vipers this summer over the Athletes Unlimited softball league.
Conflict of interest concerns center on the relationship between the Commissioners of the Land Office secretary and an investment firm. Recent state votes related to that firm have raised legal questions.
Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the life of Amanda Glenn, who was killed June 1 in a shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital.
One notable public record is of his ex-wife’s call to 911 after Louis had just told her in a frantic phone call that he had “killed several people,” according to audio obtained by the Tulsa World.