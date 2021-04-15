Julie Castillo wins 3rd in 'If I Were Mayor' essay contest

The 2021 winners of the annual “If I Were Mayor” essay contest were recently announced in conjunction with the Mayors’ Council of Oklahoma (MCO) and the Oklahoma Municipal League’s (OML).

The purpose of the essay contest is to provide an opportunity for 8th grade students from across Oklahoma to begin engagement with their communities. The MCO asks that the mayors in each community reach out to their 8th-grade students to discuss what the functions are of a mayor so that they can begin to understand how a community is led and to understand the vital role that mayors play. There are 400 to 500 entries for the contest each year.

Julie Castillo of Newman Middle School won third place in the contest. Her teacher is Angie Postier. She stated that a goal for her community, if mayor, would be to collaborate with the city council to ensure the well-being of the people of Skiatook and work to advance the community. One of her first proposals as mayor would be the installation of a recycling center. In addition, Julie wants to designate safe places for victims fleeing from dangerous situations.

Castillo read her essay at the April Skiatook City Council meeting and was presented with an award check by Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League.

Fina spoke on the importance of municipal government and how it is the only governing body responsible for the quality of life of its citizens.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.