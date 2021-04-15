 Skip to main content
Julie Castillo wins 3rd in 'If I Were Mayor' essay contest
The 2021 winners of the annual “If I Were Mayor” essay contest were recently announced in conjunction with the Mayors’ Council of Oklahoma (MCO) and the Oklahoma Municipal League’s (OML).

The purpose of the essay contest is to provide an opportunity for 8th grade students from across Oklahoma to begin engagement with their communities. The MCO asks that the mayors in each community reach out to their 8th-grade students to discuss what the functions are of a mayor so that they can begin to understand how a community is led and to understand the vital role that mayors play. There are 400 to 500 entries for the contest each year.

Julie Castillo of Newman Middle School won third place in the contest. Her teacher is Angie Postier. She stated that a goal for her community, if mayor, would be to collaborate with the city council to ensure the well-being of the people of Skiatook and work to advance the community. One of her first proposals as mayor would be the installation of a recycling center. In addition, Julie wants to designate safe places for victims fleeing from dangerous situations.

Castillo read her essay at the April Skiatook City Council meeting and was presented with an award check by Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League.

Fina spoke on the importance of municipal government and how it is the only governing body responsible for the quality of life of its citizens.

Julie Castillo's Essay

The mayor of a city is a very important position of leadership; not just anyone could fill the seat. It takes someone who is disciplined, kind, intelligent, and able to do what’s best for the people. If I were mayor I would prove to be all of the above by collaborating with the city council to insure the well-being of the people and advancement of our community.

One of my first proposals as the mayor of Skiatook would be related to the instillation of a recycling center. Recently, I realized that the city of Skiatook does not have a recycling program. I know many people who would love to have the option to recycle and contribute to the reduction of pollution and conservation of natural resources. A Skiatook recycling program would be a small, but significant step forward in the battle against climate change.

In addition to a recycling program, I would propose the idea of designating safe places for victims fleeing any type of dangerous situation. By communicating with local businesses and the National Safe Place organization, arrangements can be made to provide immediate help and safety for anyone in need at any time of the day. ‘Well how does a safe place work?’ you ask. All a person seeking safety would need to do is enter a designated safe place and ask for help. Then, an employee of the business would find a comfortable are for the person in need to wait while they call for assistance.

Lindsey Chastain

Mike Fina (left) and Mayor Herb Forbes (right) honored Julie Castillo at the April city council meeting.

Julie Castillo reads her essay at the Skiatook City Council meeting.

