There was a live debut album in 2009. In 2012, there was a studio debut release — “From the Ground Up” — that became a Grammy nominee in the Best Americana Album category.

In 2014, there was a third album and a “Late Night with David Letterman” appearance. Subsequent to that, there were countless gigs but not another album until 2022, when John Fullbright’s fans were thrilled with “The Liar” — a masterpiece collection of fresh recordings.

If you’re determined to wedge Fullbright’s music into a specific genre, it’s impossible. A pianist, guitarist and songwriter, he’s been described as a folk artist. There are tinges of country in his music and voice.

The 34-year-old Okemah native does shows all over the country and recently headlined a two-night event in Perkins. When he is scheduled to play a Tulsa venue, you should capitalize by being there. You should hope for several cuts from “The Liar,” the recording of which spanned only four days.

The album’s opening track is “Bearden 1645,” a breathtaking bundling of Fullbright’s piano and voice with steel guitar, slide guitar and harmonica. If the great George Harrison had been challenged with writing a perfect American song, he might have responded with something that sounds like “Bearden 1645.”

Find more information and tour dates at johnfullbrightmusic.com.