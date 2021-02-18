Raised-in-Texas actor Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and will inhabit a role originally intended for Leonardo DiCaprio before DeCaprio shifted to a secondary lead, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on David Grann’s novel of the same name, is expected to be shot in Oklahoma this year.

Plemons’ body of work includes playing Landry Clarke in the TV series “Friday Night Lights” and Todd Alquist in “Breaking Bad.” He received Emmy nominations for his work in “Fargo” and “Black Mirror.”

Plemons filmography includes a previous Scorsese motion picture (“The Irishman”) and he appears as FBI agent Roy Mitchell in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a film that debuted in Tulsa as part of the Sundance Film Festival.

