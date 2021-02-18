Raised-in-Texas actor Jesse Plemons has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and will inhabit a role originally intended for Leonardo DiCaprio before DeCaprio shifted to a secondary lead, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on David Grann’s novel of the same name, is expected to be shot in Oklahoma this year.
Plemons’ body of work includes playing Landry Clarke in the TV series “Friday Night Lights” and Todd Alquist in “Breaking Bad.” He received Emmy nominations for his work in “Fargo” and “Black Mirror.”
Plemons filmography includes a previous Scorsese motion picture (“The Irishman”) and he appears as FBI agent Roy Mitchell in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a film that debuted in Tulsa as part of the Sundance Film Festival.
Native actress Lily Gladstone has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” announced Apple Original Films.
The film, which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, nephew of a powerful local rancher.
Gladstone was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet) and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations.
The announcement said Gladstone’s breakout role came in 2016’s “Certain Women,” for which she earned multiple accolades and nominations. Other film credits include reuniting with Reichardt in last year’s “First Cow” for A24, Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Winter in the Blood” and “Walking Out,” Erica Tremblay’s 2020 Sundance-selected short “Little Chief” and the award-winning 2020 SXSW-selected “Freeland.” Television credits include her recurring role on “Billions,” “Room 104” and others.
The Osage News, which was among outlets at the forefront of reporting Gladstone’s casting, said the news comes as Scorsese arrives in Osage County, where he has been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska.
The Osage News previously interviewed location manager Mike Fantasia, who said scenes will be shot in Fairfax, Grayhorse, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and McAlester, but the majority of the film will be shot in Pawhuska and surrounding areas.
Hollywood figures drawn to Oklahoma's growing film presence
If you want to put a face on a story that the film industry is being drawn to Oklahoma, Richard Janes has face value.
Janes, born and raised in England, is an Emmy-winning personal brand expert, founder of Hollywood-based digital agency Fanology and co-founder of the Oklahoma Film & Television Academy.
On richardjanes.com is a blog that explains in detail why Janes and wife Amy moved their family from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City two years ago.
Janes wrote in the blog that L.A. was immensely kind to the family. He cited examples like paddling with dolphins off Venice Beach, hobnobbing with celebs and the kids playing Josh Brolin’s children in a Coen Brothers film.
Good times.
But the present is in Oklahoma City, and the future could include a continued migration of film industry figures to Oklahoma.
Janes and Cassidy Lunnen (a producer who, like Janes, relocated from L.A. to Oklahoma) were among guests during a panel discussion that was staged in conjunction with Tulsa being a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The title of the panel? “Oklahoma: The Film Industry’s New ‘It State.’”
Moderated by Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office, the panel also included the directors of two other film offices — Tava Sofsky (Oklahoma Film + Music Office) and Abby Kurin (Tulsa Office of Film, Music Arts & Culture). Lunnen said there is typically one film office per state, but she said three film offices in Oklahoma “makes a job for a producer a hell of a lot easier to find what you are looking for and to be productive.”
The film office directors and the L.A. transplants were joined on the panel by Blake Pickens, co-producer of the 2021 Sundance film “Wild Indian;” Dylan Brodie, a producer/production manager; and Bryan Warner, deputy principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.
Loren began the panel by listing five reasons why Oklahoma is an up-and-comer in the film world. Among them were low cost of living, financial incentives, a crew base and “ridiculously diverse” locations. She said the state has 12 eco regions ranging from pine tree forests and swamps to rocky plateaus and plains. Lunnen said a filmmaker can leave Tulsa or Oklahoma City, which possess all the necessary conveniences, and be in rural Oklahoma in 10 minutes. “Oklahoma has a lot to give,” she said.
How many are taking advantage? Sofsky said her office hit a record high of film productions with 39 in 2019, and the number declined only slightly (to 33) in the pandemic year of 2020. She said 12 are already in the active cue this year, and a couple are already filming. Kurin indicated that her office, which worked with 11 productions in 2017, saw the number grow to 32 in 2019, and there were 25 in 2020.
Brodie said Oklahoma’s film industry is stronger than ever. He said a filmed-in-Oklahoma movie has been part of the U.S. dramatic film competition at Sundance for four consecutive years, including “Minari,” which won in 2020.
“Everything that we need to make big projects is here and waiting on us,” he said, citing the upcoming series “Reservation Dogs” when predicting the state also will get more TV work. “I can’t wait to see where it’s going.”
Filming is scheduled to soon begin in Osage County on the Martin Scorsese motion picture “Killers of the Flower Moon,” adapted from a best-selling book of the same name. Janes mentioned that film, “Reservation Dogs” and “Reagan,” directed by Sean McNamara and starring Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan, as projects that will employ “huge amounts of people.”
Panelists talked about the importance of making Oklahomans aware they can pursue a career in filmmaking without leaving their home state and the importance of making people (especially legislators) aware of the economic impact of filmmaking. Warner talked about the Cherokee Nation being “all in” on filmmaking “just like Georgia did and some of the other states that have had that all-in type mantra. I guarantee you Oklahoma will go all in.”
Janes, in an email to the Tulsa World, said he quickly realized after moving to Oklahoma that there was huge growth potential for the film industry here. He’s part of the growth spurt. An elementary school in east Oklahoma City was purchased and transformed into a production center.
“We’ve also launched the Oklahoma Film & TV Academy and now have over 220 students running through various programs and have teamed up with the Cherokee Nation for various initiatives,” Janes said. “Last year, we began to move some of the positions at our L.A.-based advertising agency to Oklahoma. There’s just so much great talent that it was a no-brainer.”
Janes’ relocation to Oklahoma was a happy accident. He and his wife (she was a producer with a company based at Paramount Pictures when they first met) had no intention of moving here. His knowledge of Oklahoma might have been limited to the Dust Bowl and a musical. But a short visit to Oklahoma City turned into a test drive. And while driving through Oklahoma City’s streets, one of Janes’ children asked what other kids were doing walking down a sidewalk without their parents.
“The idea that they would be free to walk to the park by themselves was a new concept to him,” Janes wrote. “And that’s when it started to dawn on us that we don’t have much longer left with the kids. ... They are growing up so fast that in the blink of an eye they’ll be adults. And, wouldn’t it be great if, even for just a short while, we gave them a taste of what being a kid was like outside of the big city?”
The family left the entertainment capital of the world behind for — as the title of the Tulsa Sundance panel suggests — a new “it” state for filmmaking.
“We are so happy to be here and working with such a fantastic group of people that understand the boom that the global film industry is currently experiencing,” Janes said. “That boom equals jobs, infrastructure investment, an increased tax base and helping build the influence of Oklahoma on both the national and global stage, which will only serve to attract other industries to the state. I could talk for hours about this as I’m so passionate about it.”
Martin Scorsese says pandemic benefitted Killers of the Flower Moon
Martin Scorsese has admitted the pandemic actually benefitted 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
The iconic big screen director's upcoming epic Western has been subject to delays thanks to the global health crisis, with the shoot postponed by a year after its original March 2020 start date proved impossible.
Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: "I feel as we're playing with it now, it's had a layer in, along with the actual main characters, of that sense that everybody is on [the collusion].
"Even the kindly old shopkeepers and that sort of thing. They're in on it just by being there.
"In any event, it's given us time to read more, and do more with costumes, locations, the structure of the buildings, houses, types of rooms."
By the end of 2020, the 78-year-old filmmaker was instead using the extra time to continue working on casting and fine tuning the script, with a "crew out in Oklahoma scouting the locations".
He explained: "We're casting, we're working on the script. There's a crew out in Oklahoma scouting the locations and getting the production schedule worked out.
"Because we hope to go to Oklahoma sometimes in January and we aim to start shooting 5 April. And then through April, May, June, July, because I need a change in weather."
And Scorsese previously confessed that the global health crisis has taken its toll on his creativity as he works on his latest project.
He explained said: "This COVID, this pandemic, has stopped a creative process.
"I turned in on myself. Particularly the first couple of months, when we were locked in our houses, it eliminated a lot of distraction."
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie holding virtual casting calls
Norman-based Freihofer Casting is holding a virtual open call for extras to appear in the major motion picture “Gray Horse,” which has been reported to be the working title for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
According to casting call information, filming will occur in the Tulsa, Bartlesville and Osage County area from spring to late summer 2021.
People 18 and older and of all ethnicities are needed.
The Oklahoma Film + Music Office shared news of the casting call, saying it’s an “easy and fun way to play a part in a film portraying 1920s Oklahoma. While they would normally hold a large open call for extras on this film (as they did last year), current conditions caused them to create a virtual version instead.”
The virtual open call consists of filling out an online questionnaire and providing the casting office with information. Those who attended an open casting call last year need not reapply.
“Natural looks” (no heavy makeup, no fake eyelashes) are requested for those who make photo submissions. Also, anyone selected to appear in the film would be asked to start growing out hair and facial hair, including eyebrows, so they can be styled according to the era of the story.
To take part in the virtual casting call, go online to backgroundoklahoma.com.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be a film adaptation of David Grann’s bestselling book. A story of oil, greed and murder set in the Osage Nation of the 1920s, the film’s cast will include Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
What we know so far about the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie set in Oklahoma
Osage Nation principal chief talks 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film project
Coming in the future to a theater near you: “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Available now: An OETA documentary about the Osage Reign of Terror.
“Back in Time“ is an OETA documentary series that showcases people, situations, eras and events that helped shape Oklahoma history. An episode that debuted this month is titled “Osage Murders — The Reign of Terror.” It can be streamed at OETA.tv/backintime or viewed on OETA at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31.
Here’s an episode description:
“When the Osage nation was forced to move to Indian Territory, their new reservation was a sea of grass with rocky outcroppings. What nobody knew was that just below the surface were the richest deposits of oil and gas in the country. When it was discovered, suddenly every member of the tribe was a multimillionaire.
“In the 1920s, the streets of Pawhuska and Fairfax were thick with grifters and thieves of every stripe. All of them had dreams of cheating or stealing millions in Osage oil money and many turned to murder.
“From 1910 to 1930, over a hundred Indians died under suspicious circumstances in what the Osage call the Reign of Terror.”
Geoffrey Standing Bear, principal chief of the Osage Nation, reminded in a recent interview that the Osages have known about these events since they occurred. But it took a 2017 best-selling nonfiction book (“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI”) by David Grann to educate the masses about this chapter of Oklahoma history.
“There have been other books about it, but his struck a chord,” Standing Bear said. “I believe that’s because of his skill as a writer and also as a researcher.”
Standing Bear, who read “Killers of the Flower Moon” as soon as it was published, said he couldn’t put the book down. “I wondered if it was because it is so well-written or is it because it is about Osages? My answer was it was both.”
The story was so compelling that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is being transformed into a filmed-in-Oklahoma movie.
Apple won a bidding war to partner with Paramount Pictures to produce “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will direct and will reunite with frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
In the summer of 2019, Scorsese scouted locations in Oklahoma (he posted photos to Instagram) and confirmed the film would be shot on the same turf where the historical events occurred. The Osage News reported that Scorsese, while in Oklahoma, met with Standing Bear for two-and-a-half hours on the Osage Nation campus.
Standing Bear, during a Wednesday phone interview, said he hasn’t talked to any representatives from the movie since. To stay abreast of developments, he relies on Chad Renfro, who is serving as an Osage Nation ambassador to the film.
In January 2020, it was reported that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would begin filming in Pawhuska in March of that year. The pause button was hit when COVID-19 arrived.
A hint about a revised shooting schedule arrived when Norman-based Freihofer Casting, in announcing a virtual open casting call for extras, said filming would occur in the Tulsa, Bartlesville and Osage County areas from spring to late summer 2021. The call said the extras would appear in the major motion picture “Gray Horse,” which has been reported to be the working title for Scorsese’s movie.
Standing Bear said there’s a lot of excitement in the community. When the movie stars arrive, what will be the reaction of residents and tourists? In 2012, “August: Osage County” was shot in Pawhuska and Bartlesville. Some actors wanted space and privacy. On the other end of the spectrum, George Clooney, a producer, was out and about with the public, according to Standing Bear. The central Oklahoma town of Wakita had a similar experience during the making of “Twister.”
“I’m real interested to see how this group interacts with the community,” Standing Bear said. “But we will all give them as much space as they need.”
Asked if there is any benefit for Osage Nation, Standing Bear said “not monetarily.” Continuing, he said the benefit is trying to work with the movie to promote authenticity in the clothing of the era and the use of tribal language. He said he expressed this to Paramount even before Scorsese came aboard.
“We offered our language department as a resource,” Standing Bear said. “I told them how important it is to portray us as accurately as possible. I understand it’s a movie. But we don’t want the Osage just to be a bunch of dead bodies lying around. When Mr. Scorsese got involved in the project, he picked up on that theme because he had talked to some of the Paramount people, especially one of the Paramount producers.”
Standing Bear said he was assured by Scorsese that the movie will be one the Osage “will be proud of.” He said Scorsese mailed him a DVD of his 2016 film “Silence,” a based-in-Japan historical drama. Another of his films was 1997’s “Kundun,” which was set in Tibet. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has experience in capturing other cultures on film.
Standing Bear said he has not seen a script and that’s fine.
“The Osage Nation, this is not our movie,” he said. “This is their movie. They paid for the rights to the book from David Grann. David is still in contact with us and checks in every now and then. He talks to (people from) the movie as much as he can. But he also says, ‘It’s their movie. They bought the book rights.’ Mr. Scorsese changes the script as he films to fit his vision. We are fully supportive of the movie, and we are encouraged by Mr. Scorsese’s attitude toward us and being respectful to us, which is good to see.”
The Osage News reported Scorsese became interested in “Killers of the Flower Moon” after being given a copy of the book by his manager. During a 2020 interview with Empire magazine, Scorsese talked about his most recent film (2019’s “The Irishman”) and talked about finding a “spark” for his next film, which would be “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He said the pandemic has made it almost obligatory to go find that spark.
“Because everything else is gone,” he told Empire. “Normal life is not there anymore. So what do you have? You have people you love, family and, you hope, a creative spark, and maybe that can be rekindled for a new film.”
Standing Bear was asked what he hopes will become of the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie project. He said he would like to see how people all over the country and worldwide will react “and not so much about the Osage, but about the story that is going to be told about people.”
Standing Bear recalled part of his 2019 conversation with Scorsese. Standing Bear told Scorsese he had talked with some of the older folks who knew the ringleader of a murder ring responsible for Osage deaths. Standing Bear shared with Scorsese that the ringleader was described as friendly and helpful. That jibed with research for the movie, according to Scorsese, who told Standing Bear one thing that attracted them to the project was that someone described in such a way could still be so sinister.
Standing Bear said Grann pointed out that it wasn’t just a matter of who was involved in the murders. It was who wasn’t involved. There was complicity.
“I would like to see people remember that there are good people and bad people, and if you let the bad people dominate, then people can be complicit in evil things,” Standing Bear said.
“So it’s important to support the good because then people can be complicit in the good things. You can see that anywhere, but here, in this area, it was such a highlight because of the money that was, and somewhat still is, around and people taking advantage of weaker people and how those who want to be selfish can end up dominating and get away with it. Remember, those murders were going on for a long time before the FBI broke up that one murder ring and some of those murder rings continued after — well after. The Osage know this.”
Standing Bear, reflecting on his 2019 Scorsese meeting, said it was incredible to talk with a world-class moviemaker about the creative process, from script to filming to editing (where much of the movie is made).
“What we are going to see here for a few months is just one part of making a great movie,” Standing Bear said. “It is going to be very interesting.”
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will film in Oklahoma in 2021, tribal officials report
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
That would be nearly a year after filming was scheduled to begin — before being delayed by the pandemic — but the plan is still to film where the events of the book’s true story took place, according to an Osage News report.
Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, leader of the Osage tribe, reportedly mentioned an update on the filming status during “a report to the 7th Osage Nation Congress on (Wednesday),” the Osage News said.
“My latest information is that they would start filming, subject to Coronavirus, February 2021,” Standing Bear said of the “Flower Moon” production crew.
“And they will be here for about 16 weeks. They’re going to start moving in here quietly, I’m not helping that very much, but quietly around November and December. So, they’re coming.”
Apple won a bidding war to partner with Paramount Pictures in producing the Martin Scorsese-directed “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a story of oil, greed and murder set in the Osage Nation of the 1920s.
Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have been announced as playing key roles in the film.
The Osage News also spoke with Chad Renfro, who has acted as an ambassador for the tribe in interacting with Scorsese’s production team.
“They are excited about the partnership with Apple and that they will be and are very much looking forward to filming here. The industry and production is basically at a standstill due to COVID-19 and timing is the biggest unknown,” Renfro said in an email, the Osage News reported.
“With safety for all being of greatest concern, once the industry protocol has been established and it is safe to embark on this important project, they will reach back out to us.”
The best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” was released in April 2017, detailing what was known in Oklahoma as the “Osage Reign of Terror.”
Author David Grann researched and wrote about Osage tribal members who, in the 1920s, “became the richest people in the world after oil was discovered under their reservation. Then they began to be mysteriously murdered off — poisoned, shot, bombed — in one of the most sinister crimes in American history.”
“Flower Moon” will now be an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount. The deal reportedly was done after the budget had grown to as much as $200 million.
That process has continued during the pandemic — which delayed a film shoot set for late spring to summer that Pawhuska had been preparing for — and now the financing for the big-budget movie would appear to be in place with the film still being shot in Oklahoma.
Scorsese has visited with Osage Nation tribal leaders, and his filmmaking team of many years has made multiple trips to the state to research the film with plans to keep the tribe involved as a consultant in the creative process.
The movie’s production team has worked with Osage Nation tribal officials to include the work of Osage artisans, the casting of Native Americans in some roles and residents of Osage County with skills ranging from construction workers to food workers who have an interest in working on the movie.
What we know so far about the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie set in Oklahoma
Apple joins Paramount to produce Oklahoma-set Scorsese-DiCaprio film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Apple will reportedly join Paramount Pictures in producing the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the story of oil and greed set in the Osage Nation of the 1920s, which is to be filmed in Oklahoma.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make “Flower Moon” an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
Apple, with its Apple TV+ service, is a recent upstart in the streaming wars against Netflix and others, and this transaction follows a recent deal in which the Tom Hanks World War II drama “Greyhound” was purchased by Apple to be one of its films in the growing competition.
Reports circulated in recent months that the budget for a “Killers of the Flower Moon” film shoot, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro attached as stars of the movie, had ballooned to as much as $200 million.
Paramount was reportedly allowing Scorsese to shop the project for financing assistance due to the expense.
That process has continued during the pandemic — which delayed a film shoot set for late spring to summer that Pawhuska had been preparing for — and now the financing for the big-budget movie would appear to be in place with the film still being shot in Oklahoma.
Scorsese has visited with Osage Nation tribal leaders, and his filmmaking team of many years has made multiple trips to the state to research the film with plans to keep the tribe involved as a consultant in the creative process.
According to reports, a number of suitors, from studios to streaming services including Netflix, which financed Scorsese’s last film, “The Irishman,” were interested in working with him on the “Flower Moon” project.
The best-selling book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” was released in April 2017, detailing what was known in Oklahoma as the “Osage Reign of Terror.”
Author David Grann researched and wrote about Osage tribal members who, in the 1920s, “became the richest people in the world after oil was discovered under their reservation. Then they began to be mysteriously murdered off — poisoned, shot, bombed — in one of the most sinister crimes in American history.”
Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic
Leonardo DiCaprio offer: Donate to fight hunger, win a role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Leonardo DiCaprio is making an offer that many moviegoers would find hard to refuse: Make a donation to fight hunger, and you might win a cameo role in his upcoming filmed-in-Oklahoma movie “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
In addition, the winner would spend a day on the movie’s set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film’s premiere as well.
DiCaprio made the offer on Wednesday through his Instagram account in connection with America’s Food Fund, a gofundme.com fundraiser he helped organize and that has raised nearly $14 million this month for vulnerable families in need of food.
From DiCaprio’s Instagram:
“If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere.”
In this case, people would donate to the “All In Challenge” — go to allinchallenge.com — which has entertainers auctioning off experiences for charity to help feed children, senior citizens and health workers all affected even more during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our most vulnerable communities need our support more than ever,” DiCaprio said via Instagram.
The allinchallenge.com donations are targeted to go to Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.
The “All In Challenge” features one star accepting and then challenging another to take part in the fundraising cause. In this case, DiCaprio and De Niro challenged three others: Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres and Jamie Foxx.
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on a true story about Osage Nation tribal members killed for their oil rights, is set to begin filming in Oklahoma in 2020.
What we know so far about the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie set in Oklahoma
Will Oklahoma-made 'Killers of the Flower Moon' become a streaming movie like 'The Irishman'? Maybe
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” might become a streaming-service production much like his movie “The Irishman” did with Netflix.
That’s according to a published report that says the budget on the movie, which is set to film in Oklahoma, has grown to a degree that Paramount Pictures is allowing Scorsese to shop the project.
The movie, to star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is based on David Grann’s book about the 1920’s “Reign of Terror” that saw Osage Nation tribal members murdered in order to steal their oil-rich land.
Filming was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the budget for “Killers of the Flower Moon” has swelled to $200 million, and Scorsese is now speaking with officials at Netflix as well as Apple and others as potential partners in financing the film.
If Scorsese were to move the film from Paramount to a streaming service for rising production costs, it would mirror what happened on his De Niro-starring and Oscar-nominated “The Irishman.”
In that case, production costs ballooned for the star-studded gangster film, especially for digital “de-aging” effects used to make De Niro, Joe Pesci and others appear younger in scenes set in the past for the multi-decade story.
“The Irishman” went from being a Paramount production to Netflix.
The movie debuted on the streaming service after playing for a short time in independent theaters, including Tulsa’s Circle Cinema, but not in major theater chains that refuse to screen streaming movies.
In addition, “The Irishman” went to Netflix with a running time of 3 hours, 30 minutes, at a time when only two Hollywood studio features have been released at three hours in length in the last decade: “Avengers: Endgame” and Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
130 Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and delivery following closures