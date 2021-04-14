Jenks, Union celebrate college signings during ceremonies

Jenks held a college signing ceremony Wednesday for four student-athletes at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.

Haden Crawley, the starting center on the Trojans' Class 6AI state title team, signed with Southwestern (Kansas).

There were two tennis signees -- Patrick Bernius with William Woods and Issabella Pensavalle with Washburn. In soccer, Jimena Martinez signed with Oklahoma City.

Union held a signing ceremony for seven on Tuesday. Three were softball signees -- Delaney Mills with Northeastern State, Carissa Knight with Allen Community and Maya Sheldon with Kansas City Community.

Two were track and field signees -- Ethan Sorrels with Little Rock and DaYon Aromaye with Coffeyville Community.

The other signees were Cayley Willis for tennis/volleyball with Oklahoma Wesleyan and wrestling Jarrod Gilliam with Briar Cliff.

