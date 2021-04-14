 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jenks, Union celebrate college signings during ceremonies
0 comments

Jenks, Union celebrate college signings during ceremonies

  • Updated
  • 0

The retiring TPS athletic director has had a significant impact at Tulsa Public Schools

Jenks held a college signing ceremony Wednesday for four student-athletes at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.

Haden Crawley, the starting center on the Trojans' Class 6AI state title team, signed with Southwestern (Kansas).

There were two tennis signees -- Patrick Bernius with William Woods and Issabella Pensavalle with Washburn. In soccer, Jimena Martinez signed with Oklahoma City.

Union held a signing ceremony for seven on Tuesday. Three were softball signees -- Delaney Mills with Northeastern State, Carissa Knight with Allen Community and Maya Sheldon with Kansas City Community.

Two were track and field signees -- Ethan Sorrels with Little Rock and DaYon Aromaye with Coffeyville Community.

The other signees were Cayley Willis for tennis/volleyball with Oklahoma Wesleyan and wrestling Jarrod Gilliam with Briar Cliff.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News