All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. Class 6AI: No. 5 Jenks at No. 6 Owasso

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Records: Jenks 0-1, Owasso 0-1

The outlook: It's rare for the No. 1 game to feature a pair of 0-1 teams, but Jenks and Owasso have combined for four of the past six Class 6AI state titles and have a combined seven appearances in the finals during that stretch. The teams appear to be evenly matched and it should be as close, and probably include more points, than Jenks' 14-7 win over Owasso last year.

Key players: Both teams have two quarterbacks who split playing time last week — Simian Gilkey and Owen Jones for Jenks; Knox Dyson and Tyler Caviness for Owasso. Jenks beat Owasso last year with a strong ground game so Kaydin Jones will be a key for the Trojans after rushing for 120 yards and catching a TD pass last week. Another player to watch is Jenks' Ayden Christiansen, who had a TD catch in last year's game. Owasso's J'Kharri Thomas and Deuce Chalk are dynamic receivers, but were contained by Bixby last week. Also special teams could be a big factor. Owasso's TD in last year's game came on a blocked punt and Jenks had two late special teams breakdowns that cost them in the opening loss against Edmond Santa Fe.

Notable: Jenks coach Keith Riggs is an Owasso graduate and was inducted into the Rams Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.

Series history: Jenks leads the series 52-16. The teams have not met at Owasso since the Trojans' 41-23 win in 2016.

2. 6AI: No. 7 Broken Arrow at No. 2 Union

The outlook: These rivals have met in the playoffs for the past four years in a row and six times in seven years.

Records: Broken Arrow 0-1, Union 1-0

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key players: Union receiver Jino Boyd gives the Broken Arrow secondary nightmares. Boyd caught the winning TD in the 2021 semifinals and four touchdown receptions in last year's quarterfinals. For Broken Arrow, freshman running back Octavian Roberson was a bright spot last week with eight rushes for 76 yards.

Notable: Broken Arrow head coach Josh Blankenship is a former Union All-State quarterback and assistant.

Series history: Union has won five in a row after Broken Arrow had a four-game winning streak. From 1990-2017, Union went 36-1 against the Tigers. Union won last year’s Week 1 matchup, 28-7, and 45-17 in the playoffs.

3. 4A No. 1 Wagoner at 5A No. 9 Coweta

The outlook: Defending 4A state champion Wagoner looks to avenge last year's 9-7 loss in this rivalry game. Coweta will have an advantage having played a game while this is Wagoner's opener.

Records: Wagoner 0-0, Coweta 0-1

Key players: Linebacker Keyton Cole scored Wagoner's TD last year on a fumble return. Wagoner's offense is much more advanced now than it was a year ago at this time as Kale Charboneau has a full year of starting experience at quarterback. Coweta running back Lo Lo Bell was held to 52 yards on 19 carries and a TD last week in a 38-10 loss at 5A No. 1 Carl Albert while new Coweta QB Noah Cooper completed 17 of 30 passes for 142 yards.

Series history: Before Coweta's victory last year, Wagoner won eight in a row in the series. These schools have been meeting since at least the early 1920s.

4. 3A No. 10 Cascia Hall at 2A No. 3 Rejoice Christian

The outlook: Cascia is shifting from a run-oriented to a fast-paced passing offense and threw 30 times last week as QBs Barrett Mullen and Max Gipson shared playing time. This will be a big test for the new offense against an Eagles defense that shut out Cashion in the opener.

Records: Cascia Hall 0-1, Rejoice Christian 1-0

Key players: Rejoice's Cale Marley accounted for 268 yards and five TDs in a 59-0 win over Cashion last week — He's unbeaten and been nearly perfect in his four career starts at QB. Cascia's Owen Darby had 11 carries for 67 yards and a TD in last week's 33-21 loss to Victory Christian. Darby also picked off a pass.

Series history: Rejoice won 42-27 last year after Cascia prevailed 28-26 in 2020.

5. 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian at 2A No. 5 Jones

The outlook: Both teams are coming of impressive wins against quality opponents. Lincoln defeated 3A No. 5 Holland Hall 33-0 and Jones beat Bethany 20-7.

Records: Lincoln Christian 1-0, Jones 1-0

Key players: Lincoln QB Luke Milligan completed 13-of-19 passes for 337 yards and five TDs in last year's 48-12 win over Jones. QB Clayton Creasey leads a Jones offense that returns 11 starters from 2022. Creasey accounted for 3,574 yards and 37 TDs last year.

Series history: In their last meeting at Jones in 2021, Lincoln won 31-29 on a final-play field goal after Jones scored a go-ahead TD with 42 seconds left.

Best of the rest

6AII Booker T. Washington (0-1) at 5A No. 5 Del City (0-1) (Thursday): The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Del City won last year's meeting 27-6.

5A Claremore (0-0) at 6AII No. 7 Bartlesville (0-0): An exciting matchup of running backs — Claremore's Micah Teel and Bartlesville's PJ Wallace. In last year's opener, Bartlesville's defense came up with four Claremore turnovers in a 20-0 win.

5A Collinsville (0-0) at Oologah (1-0): Collinsville defeated Oologah 41-21 last year. Oologah is coming off a 56-20 victory over Fort Gibson.

3A No. 3 Metro Christian (0-0) at NOAH (0-1): Metro, last year's 3A runner-up, opens against a Jaguars defense led by the state's top defensive lineman Danny Okoye. NOAH plays its home games at Webster's Milton Stadium.

Class A No. 3 Hominy (1-0) at Cleveland (1-0) (Thursday): The 101st meeting in the state’s longest-running rivalry. Hominy won 51-14 last year.

