Jenks, Broken Arrow peaking as Class 6A slow-pitch state tournament starts Tuesday

Broken Arrow and Jenks have momentum entering the Class 6A slow-pitch state tournament that starts Tuesday at The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee.

Second-ranked Broken Arrow (27-4), which has won six in a row, will face No. 7 Westmoore (17-11) in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. It will be a rematch of Broken Arrow's 13-9 victory over Westmoore on April 1.

No. 4 Jenks (26-7) will face fifth-ranked Mustang (18-7) at 11:30 a.m. Jenks has won 12 consecutive games since a 16-9 loss to Mustang on April 6.

Broken Arrow (2015) and Jenks (2011) each have won one slow-pitch state title.

The semifinals will also be played Tuesday before the finals in all six classifications are scheduled Wednesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

In 4A, seventh-ranked Kellyville (26-4) faces No. 5 Latta (22-7) at 1 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Kellyville won the 5A state title in 2019. The state tournaments were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS

TUESDAY

At The Ballfields at Firelake, Shawnee

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals