DOCUMENT: White House Coronavirus Task Force red zone report
White House COVID-19 reports: Oklahoma in red zone since July 14, with statewide mask mandate recommended since Aug. 2
- Updated
Gov. Kevin Stitt repeatedly has expressed how he doesn't intend to implement a statewide masking mandate, often saying there are enforcement problems and that he prefers to leave the decision up to local control.
With 123 new cases per 100,000 people, a 4.5% increase from the previous week, Oklahoma remains in the White House Coronavirus Task Force "red zone."
Related: 19 more deaths, 666 new COVID-19 cases reported across Oklahoma
Stitt to begin releasing White House report that calls for mask mandate, bar closures to mitigate COVID-19 spread
- Updated
Baylee Lakey, spokesperson for the governor, on Friday said that Dr. Deborah Birx didn't present nor discuss the latest report with Gov. Kevin Stitt during her stop in Tulsa.
DOCUMENT: White House Coronavirus Task Force red zone report
Tulsa World editorial: White House tells state to put on masks, close bars; Stitt maintains see-no-evil policy
- Updated
Last Friday, the state Health Department reported the state was again over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day for a total of 51,746 since the pandemic began. Of new cases, 222 were in Tulsa County.
- Updated
