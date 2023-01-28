Stray hold 1/27-1/31 View on PetFinder
Wondered what that construction was at Utica Square? Here's the answer. And find out how to get Dunkin' coffee free for a year.
Google named Laundris CEO Don Ward one of the top 30 Black founders in America in 2021.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education and newly elected state superintendent has given Chancellor Allison Garrett a deadline of Feb. 1. #oklaed
Drummond told the Tulsa World about her plans for the restaurant, bakery and shop and when they will be revealed.
Kirk Francis did not sign a letter of intent in December because there still has not been a scholarship offer from a major-college program.
In a legislative hearing Tuesday, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he wants to offer teacher pay raises based on student performance and implement new reading initiatives. #oklaed
During the past 12 years, OSU’s budget has more than doubled, keeping the university in line with the finances of most Big 12 schools.
Event organizer Jamy Magee of the Parlour Hair & Ink in Sand Springs says the impact is worth any loss in revenue for the day.
Several other restaurant concepts that are scheduled for opening in 2023 are not in their final form, but we have some early information on what will be coming.
