Jason Isbell coming back to Cain's Ballroom

Music artist Jason Isbell, who is making his acting debut in the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is returning to a familiar stage.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Thursday, Aug. 12 at Cain’s Ballroom with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Tickets start at $75, plus fees, and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Isbell has performed at Cain’s Ballroom on multiple occasions. His most recent Tulsa concert was a 2019 show with Father John Misty at BOK Center.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
