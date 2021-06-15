 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Isbell coming back to Cain's Ballroom
0 Comments

Jason Isbell coming back to Cain's Ballroom

  • 0
Jason Isbell

Grammy-winning music artist Jason Isbell, shown during the 2011 Mother Road Revival at BOK Center, will make his acting debut in "Killers of the Flower Moon." He has scheduled an upcoming show at Cain's Ballroom.

 Tulsa World file

Music artist Jason Isbell, who is making his acting debut in the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is returning to a familiar stage.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform Thursday, Aug. 12 at Cain’s Ballroom with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Tickets start at $75, plus fees, and are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Isbell has performed at Cain’s Ballroom on multiple occasions. His most recent Tulsa concert was a 2019 show with Father John Misty at BOK Center.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes
Politics

County to auction off hundreds of properties with unpaid taxes

  • Updated

For sale will be roughly 300 parcels of real estate on which property taxes have not been paid for at least three years. Minimum bids are set at two-thirds of the assessed value or the total amount of the published taxes, interest, costs and fees, whichever is less.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News