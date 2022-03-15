 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Sanders

  • Updated
  • 0

Skiatook. Sanders, James, 73. Retired Fireman/Tulsa Fire Department. Died March 12, 2022. Visitation Wednesday March 16th Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service Thursday March 17th The Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints In Sperry, OK 10:00 a.m. . Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert