James Michael Parker

  • Updated
Sand Springs. Parker, James Michael "Mike", 63 years. Real Estate Management. Died March 19, 2022. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

