Jacob Amaya sparks Drillers' rout over RockHounds

Amaya, who entered the game batting .209, had three hits and reached base five times in six plate appearances.

Other key hits in the first were two-run doubles by James Outman and Michael Busch. Midland needed 67 pitches — 35 by starter Bryce Conley and 32 by reliever Nick Highberger — to get through the first inning. Tulsa matched its most runs in an inning this season. Six Midland pitchers combined for 221 pitches.

Tulsa's Ryan Noda and Busch added two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings. Busch had the first four-RBI game of his career.

Drillers outfielder Donovan Casey is batting .552 over his last six games after going 3-for-6 on Wednesday. Casey leads Double-A Central with 89 hits.

Tulsa starting pitcher Andre Jackson allowed one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two as he threw 48 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Owasso graduate Jonah Bride lined a two-run single for Midland in the fifth inning.