Jacob Amaya sparks Drillers' rout over RockHounds
Drillers update

Jacob Amaya sparks Drillers' rout over RockHounds

  • Updated
AmayaJacob (copy)

Tulsa Drillers infielder Jacob Amaya. COURTESY

 Courtesy

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP Ty Damron (2-2, 5.36 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Bryan Brickhouse (1-2, 3.34 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 2-0

Promotions: Jack White Bobbleheads — The first 1,000 fans entering through the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a Jack White bobblehead. White performed a concert in 2018 at ONEOK Field. Thirsty Thursday — Coors Light, Miller Lite and soft drinks will be available for only $2. 918 Nights — This is the first of three consecutive nights when the Drillers will wear specially designed 918 uniforms with newly designed game caps.

On deck: 7:05 p.m. Friday vs. Midland (Fireworks)

Driller bits

Game recap: Jacob Amaya had a leadoff homer and a two-run single during Tulsa's eight-run, first-inning outburst en route to a 12-2 victory over Midland on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers (40-34) have won the first two in the six-game series against the RockHounds (37-37).

Amaya, who entered the game batting .209, had three hits and reached base five times in six plate appearances.

Other key hits in the first were two-run doubles by James Outman and Michael Busch. Midland needed 67 pitches — 35 by starter Bryce Conley and 32 by reliever Nick Highberger — to get through the first inning. Tulsa matched its most runs in an inning this season. Six Midland pitchers combined for 221 pitches.

Tulsa's Ryan Noda and Busch added two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings. Busch had the first four-RBI game of his career.

Drillers outfielder Donovan Casey is batting .552 over his last six games after going 3-for-6 on Wednesday. Casey leads Double-A Central with 89 hits.

Tulsa starting pitcher Andre Jackson allowed one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two as he threw 48 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Owasso graduate Jonah Bride lined a two-run single for Midland in the fifth inning.

Wednesday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Devin Foyle, LF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-1-2-0); 2, Jhonny Santos, CF (4-1-2-0); 3, Logan Davidson, SS (3-0-1-0); 4, Jonah Bride, 1B (5-0-1-2); 5, J.J. Schwarz, C (4-0-1-0); 6, Edwin Diaz, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Jake Suddleson, RF (3-0-2-0); 8, Chase Calabuig, DH (4-0-1-0); 9, Max Schuemann, 2B (4-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, Jacob Amaya, SS (4-2-3-3); 2, Michael Busch, 2B (5-1-2-4); 3, Miguel Vargas, 3B (4-1-1-0); 4, Donovan Casey, CF (6-1-3-0); 5, James Outman, RF (4-2-2-2); 6, Ryan Noda 1B (5-1-1-2); 7, Hunter Feduccia, C (4-1-1-0); 8, Devin Mann, LF (4-1-2-1); 9, Stevie Berman, C (4-2-0-0).

Drillers 12, RockHounds 2

Midland;000;020;000--;2;10;2

Tulsa;800;220;00x;--;12;15;0

Conley, Highberger (1), DuRapau (2), Milburn (3), Sawyer (6), McIntyre (7) and Schwarz; Jackson, Schwaab (5), Washington (7), Willeman (9) and Berman. W: Washington (3-1). L: Conley (5-5). HR: Tulsa, Amaya (9), Noda (16), Busch (12). RBIs: Midland -- Bride 2 (27); Tulsa, Busch 4 (33), Amaya 3 (31), Noda 2 (39), Outman 2 (6), Mann (29). E: Midland, Schuemann (3), Suddleson (2). DP: Tulsa 2. LOB: Midland 10, Tulsa 14. T: 3:32. A: 3,699.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

