Jackson Smith, Jackson Farrell lead Owasso past Stillwater for 6A regional baseball title

Jackson Smith had a pair of hits, including a grand slam, drove in six runs and scored two more while Jackson Farrell pitched a two-hitter to lead Owasso past Stillwater 15-2 in five innings in a Class 6A regional championship game Saturday afternoon at Stigall Field.

The Rams (29-8) punched their ticket to the state tournament for the 36th time in school history. They are looking for their 14th state title overall and first since 2015. The quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Thursday in the Oklahoma City area.

“(The state tournament) is wide open,” said Owasso coach Larry Turner. “It will come down to who can play defense and get timely hitting.”

Smith is one of 16 seniors to go out with a win in their final home appearance.

“I love this group of seniors,” Smith said. “We are like a family. Today was a big win. We are very excited and hope we can come out with the win at state.”

Farrell went the distance on the mound for the Rams. The sophomore southpaw walked three and struck out nine in picking up his team-leading eighth victory.

“My changeup was working especially well today,” Farrell said. “The batters putting up crooked numbers definitely helped me confidence wise on the mound.”

The Rams pounded out 12 total hits, but also showed great patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks. Seven of their runs came directly from those free passes.

Owasso scored twice in the first inning. Noah Smallwood doubled to the gap in right-center to open the frame and scored on Smith’s single up the middle.

Solo Skalnik followed with a walk, and he eventually came home after Branden Floyd reached safely following a dropped third strike.

Smith found himself up with one out and the bags full in the second inning. He promptly smashed one over the right-field fence, despite being into the wind, for his team-leading ninth homer of the season.

The Rams put three on the board in the third inning on singles from Brennan Phillips that knocked in one and Jake Morrow that drove home two more.

The Pioneers (28-12), who eliminated Muskogee 13-0 earlier Saturday, got their lone runs in the bottom half of the third on a two-run homer to left from Henry Hutchens.

Owasso responded with six runs in the top of the fourth. Baylor Corbin and Skalnik both homered to left on two- and three-run shots, respectively.

Smith picked up his sixth and final RBI after a sacrifice fly to center field to account for the other run in the frame.

Stillwater had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom half of the fourth, but Farrell was able to induce a pop out to escape that jam.

Farrell then worked a perfect final inning. The last out of the game came in spectacular fashion as Corbin made a diving catch in foul territory near the first base dugout after a long run from his catcher position.

“I am so proud,” Turner said. “We squared some balls up and kept the pressure on. The guys enjoy being around each other, and the friendships make them better people than players. They have all bought in and want that chance for the ring.”

Owasso 5, Stillwater 4 (Friday)

Jake Morrow scored the winning run on a walk-off passed ball in the 11th inning. That came after a 12-0 win over Muskogee in the Rams’ regional opener.

Morrow got the winning rally with a single to right field. Branden Floyd followed with a walk and both moved up a base after a wild pitch.

After a ground out, Owasso attempted a squeeze bunt. Zach Burnes wasn’t able to make contact but the ball bounded off the catcher’s glove and far enough away to allow Morrow to score and end the marathon.

“It was a great game and two great teams,” Turner said. “This puts us in the driver’s seat big time.”

The Rams wouldn’t have ever been in position to win in the 11th if not for the heroics of Austin Thulin in the previous inning.

The Pioneers had taken a 4-3 lead on a Jackson Holliday solo homer to lead off the top of the 10th. Owasso was then down to its final out with Thulin facing a count of 1-2 in the bottom half of the frame.

Thulin came up big though as he doubled to the gap in right-center. Smallwood followed with an infield hit, and then Brennan Phillips singled up the middle to tie things at 4-4.

“It was kind of hard for me to stay in the game (mentally),” said Thulin of his late appearance and heroics. “We just kept fighting and had trust in each other. We feel good going into tomorrow.”

Phillips started on the mound and was solid. He gave up three runs on six hits, walked two, and struck out 14 in 6⅔ innings.

Phillips came within one strike of a complete game victory, but a terrific at bat from Stillwater’s Landon Littau provided a different outcome.

Littau fought off several tough pitches and eventually singled to right field on a full count. Phillips then came out because he was at the max pitch count of 120 for a day.

Henry Hutchens drew a walk against reliever J.T. Davis, and then Holliday followed with a base hit to right to bring in Littau and tie the game at 3-3.

Braydon Sanford pitched two solid innings of relief, striking out three and only allowing one base runner on a hit batsman to earn the win.

Saturday

OWASSO 15, STILLWATER 2

Owasso;243;60;—;15;12;0

Stillwater;002;00;—;2;2;0

Farrell and Corbin. Smith, Aziere (2), Vaughan (4), Grice (4) and Jeffery. W: Farrell (8-1). L: Smith. HR: Owasso: Smith (9), Corbin (2), Skalnik (7); Stillwater: Hutchens.

Friday

OWASSO 5, STILLWATER 4

Stillwater;200;000;100;10—4 8 0

Owasso;002;100;000;11—5 11 0

Bond, Embree (7), Vaughan (10) and Jeffery. Phillips, Davis (7), Sanford (10) and Corbin. W: Sanford (3-3). L: Vaughan. HR: Stillwater: Gundy, J. Holliday.