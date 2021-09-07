 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack R. Gray
0 Comments

Jack R. Gray

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Gray, Jack R., 90. Musician, United States Army Veteran. Died August 22, 2021. Graveside service was 10 am, August 26, 2021, Praireview Cemetery, Prue, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News