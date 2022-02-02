'It is not too late for us to begin anew': Muscogee Nation Chief alludes to McGirt court decision in state of nation address

As part of his annual State of the Nation address, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said his administration is thankful for its partners and is still open to collaborating about the future of public safety on the reservation.
“To those who have refused to collaborate and have instead sought to sow chaos, fear and misunderstanding, I would extend yet another invitation to join us,” he said. “It is not too late for us to begin anew. If you’re willing to put your past rhetoric behind you, so are we.
“But if you choose to not work with us, let me be clear: we will not be deterred. The safety and security of our citizens is far too important. With or without you, we will continue to act in concert with our neighbors to build a better tomorrow.”
Hill’s remarks were released Monday via YouTube. Due to COVID-19, many of the tribe’s offices are either completely closed to the public or are accessible by appointment only.
Hill did not mention anyone by name during his remarks about the tribe’s criminal justice system. The relationship between the tribe and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration has been strained, with the governor referring to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma as the most pressing issue facing the state.
The court’s 2020 decision held that the Muscogee Nation’s reservation was never disestablished, thus eliminating the state’s criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against tribal citizens. It has since been applied to the reservations of five other tribes.
In January, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the scope of the decision but declined more than 30 petitions from the state seeking to overturn the ruling.
During his address, Hill noted that since the ruling was handed down, the tribe has doubled the number of its cross-deputization agreements and the number of Lighthorse officers.
“No amount of fearmongering or false rhetoric will obscure the reality that we are stronger and better together,” Hill said.
Beyond the growth of the Muscogee Nation’s criminal justice system, one of the highlights touted by Hill in his address was the tribe’s efforts to combat COVID-19 over the past year, including its purchase in June of the former Cancer Treatment Center of America property in south Tulsa.
Along with specialty programs and an urgent care clinic, the tribe has launched a COVID-19 clinic on the property. Since September, the rechristened Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare has administered more than 3,000 monoclonal antibody treatments.
The facility is also one of three Muscogee Health properties to offer drive-through COVID testing to the general public, along with the hospitals in Okemah and Okmulgee.
“It’s clear that all of the successes in our nation this year have not come at the expense of other Oklahomans, but to their betterment,” Hill said. “When we expand healthcare options, Oklahomans benefit.”