'It is not too late for us to begin anew': Muscogee Nation Chief alludes to McGirt court decision in state of nation address

As part of his annual State of the Nation address, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said his administration is thankful for its partners and is still open to collaborating about the future of public safety on the reservation.

“To those who have refused to collaborate and have instead sought to sow chaos, fear and misunderstanding, I would extend yet another invitation to join us,” he said. “It is not too late for us to begin anew. If you’re willing to put your past rhetoric behind you, so are we.

“But if you choose to not work with us, let me be clear: we will not be deterred. The safety and security of our citizens is far too important. With or without you, we will continue to act in concert with our neighbors to build a better tomorrow.”

Hill’s remarks were released Monday via YouTube. Due to COVID-19, many of the tribe’s offices are either completely closed to the public or are accessible by appointment only.