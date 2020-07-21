You’ve never seen this movie before at the Admiral Twin Drive-In: A Blake Shelton concert featuring special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will be shown on the big screen Saturday, July 25. It’s part of a new drive-in series (Encore Drive-In Nights) created to safely bring a concert experience to music fans all across North America. Walter Kinzie is the founder and CEO of Encore Live, the company responsible for the series. Kinzie, who grew up near Coffeyville, Kan., talked about what to expect from the series during a recent interview. Read it on pages D 4-5.
