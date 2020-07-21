You’ve never seen this movie before at the Admiral Twin Drive-In: A Blake Shelton concert featuring special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins will be shown on the big screen Saturday, July 25. It’s part of a new drive-in series (Encore Drive-In Nights) created to safely bring a concert experience to music fans all across North America. Walter Kinzie is the founder and CEO of Encore Live, the company responsible for the series. Kinzie, who grew up near Coffeyville, Kan., talked about what to expect from the series during a recent interview. Read it on pages D 4-5.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389