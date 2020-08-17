If you only go to Grand Lake to experience the watercraft, you’re missing out on some of the most interesting vehicles.

Darryl Starbird opened his namesake museum — Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame Museum — on lakefront property in Bernice, Oklahoma, in 1995, which means the museum is celebrating a 25th anniversary.

Starbird is a legend in the custom car world, but his influence on popular culture might be understated. Two words: George Lucas. Read the story on pages D4-5 to learn about the connection between Starbird and the “Star Wars” creator.

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389