If you only go to Grand Lake to experience the watercraft, you’re missing out on some of the most interesting vehicles.
Darryl Starbird opened his namesake museum — Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Car Hall of Fame Museum — on lakefront property in Bernice, Oklahoma, in 1995, which means the museum is celebrating a 25th anniversary.
Starbird is a legend in the custom car world, but his influence on popular culture might be understated. Two words: George Lucas. Read the story on pages D4-5 to learn about the connection between Starbird and the “Star Wars” creator.