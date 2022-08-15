Inaugural Leadership Wagoner class seeking participants

From Staff Reports

Leadership Wagoner is seeking candidates for its inaugural class for the 2022-23 program.

Leadership Wagoner will provide participants the opportunity to understand Wagoner’s past, present and future. The program also will offer leadership growth and talents that can be used in the community.

Applicants must apply for entry into the eight, one-day-a-month schedule.

The program begins with orientation on Sept. 21 and concludes with graduation on May 17.

Leadership Wagoner will help participants learn how they can implement their leadership skills in the community. Graduates will have a unique perspective and influence in the future of Wagoner, too.

The Leadership Wagoner Committee is working to secure expert speakers in various fields throughout the program’s schedule.

Here is the current class schedule that begins at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. once a month:

• Session 1–Healthcare/Emergency Medical Services, Oct. 19.

• Session 2–Government/Fire and Police, Nov. 16.

• Class Project–Dec. 14.

• Session 3–Education, Jan. 18.

• Session 4–Economic Development/Business, Feb. 15.

• Session 5–Tourism/History/Community Service, March 22.

• Session 6–City Infrastructure, April 19.

• Graduation–May 17.

There will be tours, guest speakers, leadership training and more.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 29. If someone in your business or organization would like to participate just download the application at wagonerchamber.org.

Leadership Wagoner is open to all residents of Wagoner. Participants are selected based on ability, demonstrated interest in the community and insight into effective leadership.

Leadership Wagoner graduation requirements include attending orientation and class sessions.

Tuition is $350 and payable to the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. The tuition includes breakfast and lunch for each class, materials, speaker fees, transportation and other costs associated with holding the program.

“The Leadership Wagoner committee have worked hard to put together a class that we feel will be beneficial to the participants, the businesses and organization that send them,” said Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett. “It was important to the committee that participants feel as though their leadership cup has been filled by the end of the program.”

For questions or information, contact the Wagoner Area Chamber at 918-485-3414 or online at wagonerchamber.org or wagonerok.org.