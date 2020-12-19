Images of the Year 2020

Related to this story
- Updated
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged in federal court with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer.
- Updated
Twenty-two of the county's 42 ZIP codes are in dark red for "extreme severe risk," with 18 in red for severe risk. One ZIP code is in orange, and one is in yellow.
Wayne Greene: Broken Arrow legislator's proposal would effectively freeze Oklahoma's far-from-perfect Constitution in place
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
- Updated
Five inches of snow blanketed the Tulsa area on Sunday, an amount the National Weather Service said is the heaviest the city has experienced in seven years.
- Updated
The driver was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Updated
Currently, teachers are among those in Phase 3 of the state's vaccine-distribution plan.
Watch live - noon Thursday: Teachers move up in COVID-19 vaccine priority group list for Oklahoma
Watch Now: Video critical of Gov. Stitt's handling of COVID-19 making the rounds
- Updated
Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of the McNellie's Group, said the new Fajita Town offers Mexican food while its brick-and-mortar Mexican restaurant, El Guapo, remains closed.
- Updated
The storm is expected late Tuesday morning and could drop about 2 inches in areas west of U.S. 75, according to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook.
Tulsa sees record accumulation in first snowfall of upcoming winter season
- Updated
Sources report that the Bixby people didn’t just hold their breath and hope for the best. It is said that school officials very aggressively reminded Montgomery of his value.
- Updated
Martha Simpson, Jabaica Tecumseh and Tommy Tecumseh had been charged in state court with first-degree murder and desecration of a human corpse but will be indicted in federal court due to tribal ties.