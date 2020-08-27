'I would have loved to be in the bubble standing with my brothers now,' former Thunder guard Anthony Morrow says

Anthony Morrow thinks about it almost every day.
If he was still in the NBA, would he have agreed to play in the bubble?
“Me when I was younger? I would’ve been in the bubble, for sure,” the former Thunder 3-point specialist said. “I would’ve been 22 years old and been like, ‘I wanna hoop. I wanna play.’ But me at 34, with a family, little kids, I don’t think I would’ve taken that chance, especially with the social injustices going on.”
What he saw Wednesday night made Morrow wish he was there. The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who took seven bullets to the back Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Thunder and Rockets, scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Game 5, were prepared to join the Bucks in the strike. All three NBA playoff games Wednesday were postponed and no games were played Thursday.
“I would have loved to be in the bubble standing with my brothers now,” Morrow said.
Morrow, who played for the Thunder from 2014-17, is a father of four. He and his 7-year-old son were watching “Inside the NBA” on TNT on Wednesday night when Kenny Smith walked off the set in solidarity with the players.
Morrow’s son had questions.
“It’s hard to break that down to a 7-year-old,” Morrow said. “You’ve gotta keep it to where you don’t traumatize them, but at the same time you’ve gotta let them know what’s going on.”
He shared a message some still aren’t willing to hear.
“We’re praying, and protesting and rioting over law enforcement targeting Black people,” Morrow said. “That’s the bottom line. If you can’t see it now, I don’t know how to explain it to you. I’m gonna have to explain to my little boys how to get pulled over, how to feel when you get profiled in the store. That takes a toll on you.”
Players met Wednesday night on the Disney campus to discuss how to move forward with the playoffs. According to ESPN, Thunder point guard Chris Paul called on players to form a unified front with a plan of action.
ESPN also reported that Michael Jordan, the NBA’s only Black majority owner, reached out to Paul and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook to gauge what the players were trying to achieve by sitting out.
“The only way that you’re going to wake this situation up and get real reform and real change is if these owners, specifically in cities that they have teams in, all come together and go to the politicians in those cities — the mayor, the sheriff’s department, chief of police,” Morrow said. “You gotta go to these people that have the power to make real change. You can’t just sit back and donate the money and say you did something for some foundation or organization.”
While it was unclear Wednesday if the bubble was about to pop, the NBA announced Thursday it was “hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.”
Paul, president of the National Basketball Players Association, said since the beginning of the season restart that players were going to use their voices to call for justice in the face of systemic racism and police brutality.
Morrow, a North Carolina native like Paul, said he is proud of the Thunder star.
“Chris has been exceptional, man,” Morrow said. “He takes on a lot of responsibility. That’s who he is. I’ve been knowing Chris since we were young, and he’s always been that kind of leader, that take-charge kind of guy. He’ll get under your skin to get the job done, and I respect that. And I respect how he’s handled all this. He’s not just a leader and a point guard on the floor, he’s a point guard off the floor.”