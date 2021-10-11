“I’d prefer to not get into a shootout with them”: Gundy preparing for battle of styles at No. 25 Texas

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy spoke about Texas’ speed and physicality last week, and needed no reminder from the No. 25 Longhorns this past weekend of the talent they boast.
On Saturday, he got one anyway. And after watching the Casey Thompson-led offense pour 38 first-half points and 516 yards of total offense on Oklahoma in the 55-48 thriller at the Cotton Bowl, Gundy knows even better now just what lies ahead for his No. 12 Cowboys in Week 7.
“This will be the most athletic team that we've competed against so far,” he reiterated Monday.
A collision of opposing styles and OSU’s stiffest test yet awaits the Cowboys on Saturday in the 36th all-time meeting with Texas (4-2).
OSU (5-0) reconvened and practiced Sunday after closing its bye week with a three-day break ahead of the trip to Austin, Texas. Gundy said Monday that the Cowboys plan to travel for their third consecutive Top-25 clash early this week, due in part to the 11 a.m. CT kickoff announced Sunday.
Before combining with the Sooners for 103-points Saturday, the Longhorns had already delivered high-scoring tallies of 40, 58 and 70 this fall, and Texas enters Week 7 averaging 480 yards per game. It’s a stark contrast to the winning formula OSU has developed through five games predicated on the legs of Jaylen Warren and a defense allowing 18.6 points per game that stands tied for 14th in the nation on third down.
Look-alike wins over Boise State, Kansas State and Baylor saw the Cowboys control possession and thwart an opposing offense in each of their last three wins, and Gundy is hopeful OSU isn't forced to deviate from its newly forged identity this weekend.
“I’d prefer to not get into a shootout with them,” Gundy said. “They’ve done some of that with big plays and they accomplished some of that Saturday with big plays. And we all know that in this league, defensively, one of the most important things that we can get accomplished is minimize some big plays.”
Gundy is plenty familiar with these Longhorns.
He identified the offense run by first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian as similar to the attack Sarkisian ran during his time as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2019 and 2020.
"He wants to rush the football and go play-action," Gundy said. "Throw it over your head. Screens and motions and movements to try to get you out of position.”
Gundy knows Thompson, Texas' junior passer, well, too. The Cowboys recruited Thompson out of Newcastle High School in 2018, the same class as OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders.
And the Cowboys' head coach had high praise for Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns' dazzling sophomore running back will challenge an OSU defense allowing 91.0 yards per game on the ground.