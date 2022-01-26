 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurricane blown away 97-63 by Tulane
Hurricane blown away 97-63 by Tulane

Tulsa's men dropped their seventh consecutive conference loss, 97-63 to Tulane on Wednesday night.

The hosting Green Wave took a 21-point lead at the half-time break and extended it further during the second half. Tulane reached its 63rd point four minutes into the second half.

Jaylen Forbes led Tulane with 24 points, trailed closely by Jalen Cook with 23.

Sam Griffin scored 21 for the Golden Hurricane, who move to 6-12 on the season.

Tulane 97, Tulsa 63

TULSA (6-12, 0-7): Dalger 2-5 4-7 9, Konstantynovskyi 2-2 2-3 6, Griffin 6-14 4-4 21, Jackson 0-4 3-6 3, Jackson 0-4 3-6 3, Draine 2-4 0-0 5, Idowu 4-5 2-2 10, Horne 0-1 0-0 0, Haywood II 1-6 0-0 3, Pritchard 2-3 0-0 4, Elkamil 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 2-3 2, Seals 0-0 0-0 0

TULANE (8-9, 5-3): Cross 6-10 3-3 15, James 3-6 0-0 8, Cook 8-12 3-4 23, Baker 4-9 2-2 10, Forbes 7-10 4-5 24, McGee 2-4 0-0 5, Scott 2-2, 1-3 5, Pope 2-4 0-0 4, Days 0-0 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 0-0 3, Ryan 0-0 0-0 0

Halftime: Tulane 52, Tulsa 31

3-point goals: Tulsa 8-24 (Dalger 1-2, Griffin 5-12, Draine 1-2, Horne 0-1, Haywood II 1-4, Pritchard 0-1, Elkamil 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-1), Tulane 14-22 (James 2-3, Cook 4-7, Baker 0-1, Forbes 6-8, McGee 1-2, Spencer 1-1). Rebounds: Tulsa 26 (Dalger, Draine 5), Tulane 31 (Cross 8). Assists: Tulsa 16 (Griffin 5), Tulane 20 (James 8). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Tulsa 18, Tulane 16. A: 1,345

