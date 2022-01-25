 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurricane aims to regain form against Green Wave
Hurricane aims to regain form against Green Wave

  • Updated
Tulsa at Tulane

8 p.m. Wednesday, Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, Louisiana

Records: Tulsa 6-11, 0-6 American; Tulane 7-9, 4-3

Stream: ESPNU

Three Storylines

Close calls: Despite being 0-6 in the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa has reason to be optimistic about the remainder of its league schedule; the Hurricane have lost five of those matches by five or fewer points, and three, including Sunday's home loss to Memphis, came down to the final possession.

On the boards: Jeriah Horne leads the American in defensive rebounds at 5.9 per-game and rebounds per-game with 7.4.

Scouting the Green Wave: Like the Golden Hurricane, Tulane is named for an aquatic weather phenomenon modified by a color. The Green Wave has lost two consecutive conference games, first to Southern Methodist 75-66, then to Central Florida 68-66.

 Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

