Hurricane aims to regain form against Green Wave

Tulsa at Tulane
8 p.m. Wednesday, Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, Louisiana
Records: Tulsa 6-11, 0-6 American; Tulane 7-9, 4-3
Stream: ESPNU
Three Storylines
Close calls: Despite being 0-6 in the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa has reason to be optimistic about the remainder of its league schedule; the Hurricane have lost five of those matches by five or fewer points, and three, including Sunday's home loss to Memphis, came down to the final possession.
On the boards: Jeriah Horne leads the American in defensive rebounds at 5.9 per-game and rebounds per-game with 7.4.
Scouting the Green Wave: Like the Golden Hurricane, Tulane is named for an aquatic weather phenomenon modified by a color. The Green Wave has lost two consecutive conference games, first to Southern Methodist 75-66, then to Central Florida 68-66.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World