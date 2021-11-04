HS Playoffs

Tahlequah’s Tigers will be hoping for good news from another stadium Friday while they try to score a major high school football upset.

Even if the Tigers are able to knock off Class 5A No. 1 Collinsville at Northeastern State University's Gable Field, they can’t be District 5A-4 champs unless Pryor also loses to visiting archrival Claremore.

Collinsville has a commanding lead in marginal points and can’t be passed in that category if all three teams finish 6-1 in district play. But if Tahlequah wins and Pryor loses, Tahlequah would find itself in a two-way tie for first place − and with a head-to-head edge over the Cards.

Similar complicated scenarios will play out across the state on the final weekend of the regular season, with many district titles and postseason berths up for grabs. As it does each year, the Tulsa World has broken down the possibilities in all 44 districts.

Under the Oklahoma tiebreaker formula, remember that marginal points are determined by adding or subtracting a team's margins for each of its district game. Add or subtract up to 15 points for each game except those that end in overtime. They count +1 or -1.