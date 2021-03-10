How to Prepare to Buy Your First Home

Buying a home is an investment in time and money. For many people, a home is the largest purchase they will make in their lifetime. For first-time home buyers, the process can seem intimidating, given the many steps involved in the transaction. With adequate research and preparation, the journey toward purchasing a new home can be a relatively smooth one. To help your home-buying process become more manageable, you’ll need to take a deep dive into your finances and prioritize your home amenity preferences. Here are a few steps to help you get started.

Determine what you can afford

The best place to start is to figure out what monthly payment will fit your budget. Experts say that your total monthly home expenses should not exceed more than one-third of your gross monthly income. Your mortgage payment is only part of your monthly expenses. Property taxes, home insurance and interest should also be factored into your monthly payment.

Check your credit score