Houston 64, Tulsa 56
Houston 64, Tulsa 56

HOUSTON (10-5, 7-4): Crump 2-9 7-10 11, Hill 1-4 0-0 2, Gladney 2-8 0-0 5, Onyeje 4-12 0-2 10, Blair 5-13 4-8 16, Lewis 5-7 2-2 12, Sidney 1-2 1-2 4, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 22-58 14-24 64.

TULSA (5-7, 4-7):Evans 0-8 1-4 1, Lewis 3-10 0-0 6, M.Mayberry 4-13, 1-2 12, W.Mayberry 4-18 2-3 10, Lescay 8-16 3-3 19, Rodriguez 0-0 1-2 1, Bittle 1-6, 0-0 3, Moutry 0-1 0-2 0, 2-3 0-2 4, Totals 22-75 8-18 56.

Houston;10;19;19;16;--;64

Tulsa;17;11;14;14;--;56

3-Point Goals: Houston 6-23 (Blair 2-5, Onyeje 2-8), Tulsa 4-23 (M.Mayberry 3-9). Assists: Houston 11 (Crump 5), Tulsa 13 (W.Mayberry 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Houston 50 (Onyeje 4-9), Tulsa 46 (Lewis 6-11). Total Fouls: Houston 15, Tulsa 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 100.

