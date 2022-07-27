 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot conditions today, cooler temperatures in sight: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today's highs will warm into the triple digits. However, this is the last time we will see those kind of temperatures until next week.

As we move into Thursday the chance for rain will increase. Highs will still top off in the upper 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly in the evening and will continue off-and-on through Friday and into the first part of Saturday.

Temperatures will drop into the 80s for the highs on Friday and Saturday. 

