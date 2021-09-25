 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homecoming photos
0 Comments

Homecoming photos

  • 0

Short text block to accompany photos from homecoming festivities

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book
Govt-and-politics

Political notebook: Trump called Tulsa rally 'biggest f---ing mistake' in new Bob Woodward book

  • Updated

Trump regretted Tulsa rally: President Donald Trump expressed anger and frustration immediately following his campaign rally in Tulsa last June that did not quite unfold as expected, telling aides closest to him that it was the “biggest f—-ing mistake,” according to excerpts of a new book by Washington Post investigative reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News