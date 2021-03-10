Home Improvement Projects Grow in Popularity

The pandemic transformed the way we live, work and spend money. If you’ve purchased interior paint for your home, new flooring or worked with a remodeler recently, you’re not alone. Home owners have shifted their spending from entertainment and travel to home improvement projects, according to HomeAdvisor’s latest “State of Home Spending” survey.

HomeAdvisor conducts a survey every year of homeowners across the U.S. who have completed projects within the past 12 months. The survey revealed that homeowners spent an average of $13,138 on home improvement projects in 2020, compared to $9,081 in 2019. Rising costs for material and labor are contributing factors to the increase in spending. Increased home buying is also a factor, primarily driven by millennials, the oldest of whom are now at or close to the median age of first-time home buyers, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Home maintenance projects, such as cleaning and landscaping, saw the biggest year-over-year increase, rising from $1,105 in 2019 to $3,192 in 2020. Contributing factors include people using their homes more, resulting in more wear and tear, and spending more time at home, making problems more noticeable.