Home and garden events to attend this week

Tyler Thrasher

A release party for Tyler Thrasher’s plant journal, “Grow a Damn,” will take place at Southwood Landscape & Garden Center at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

PhilBOO! at Philbrook Museum of Art, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 29, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org

The Great Halloween Hunt at The Gathering Place, 6 p.m., Oct. 29, 2650 S. John Williams Way, gatheringplace.org

Tyler Thrasher Plant Journal Launch, 6 p.m., Nov. 1, Southwood Landscape & Garden Center, 9025 S. Lewis Ave., southwoodgardencenter.com/events

