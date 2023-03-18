TFA Distinctive Dwellings: Lortondale, 1 p.m., March 19, 5358 E. 26th Pl., tulsaarchitecture.org
Lunch and Learn with the Tulsa Master Gardeners, 12 p.m., March 21 and 1 p.m., March 23, 400 Civic Center, Tulsa City County Library, tulsalibrary.org/events
Hobby Club: Cross-Stitch, 4:30 p.m., March 21, 2601 S. Garnett Rd., Martin Regional Library, tulsalibrary.org/events
Bands & Blooms: Annie Ellicott, 6 p.m., March 23, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr., tulsabotanic.org
Art Deco Cocktail Class, 6:30 p.m., March 23, 620 S. Cincinnati Ave., The Vault Restaurant, tulsaarchitecture.org
Ask A Horticulturist, 11 a.m., March 24, 2727 S. Rockford Rd., Philbrook Museum of Art, philbrook.org/calendar
