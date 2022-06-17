Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Leigh Miller says a new docuseries released in May has brought back memories that for years she's tried to suppress.
A 17-year-old Jenks girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tulsa County near Glenpool, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the league's inaugural college draft last month, former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo announced her intention to join Women's Fast Pitch Monday, opting to play for WPF's Smash It Sports Vipers this summer over the Athletes Unlimited softball league.
Chief Wendell Franklin talks about changes in the law that could help keep police officers — and the public — safer, but he says it's lawmakers' job to enact laws that balance public safety and Second Amendment rights.
The group of nearly 20 organizations is asking that the proposal be pulled, saying the problem of homelessness won't be fixed by fines or jail time for obstructing public rights of way.
Monkeypox is officially in Oklahoma, after the state's first "probable case," reported Friday, was then positively confirmed by health officials.
“Obviously,” said the 1984 Henryetta High School graduate and Pro Football Hall of Famer, "this is unlike anything that’s ever happened in Henryetta.”
Mike White, who is now the Texas' coach, said pulling back an offer to Alo while he was at Oregon was “probably the worst day of my coaching career.”
The series will premiere with two episodes Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.
The Miss Bricktown contest titleholder will succeed Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.