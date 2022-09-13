 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historical marker commemorates Greenwood District's founding

A historical marker commemorating the founding of the Greenwood District was dedicated in Tulsa on Tuesday.

The Terence Crutcher Foundation partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative, the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition and Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to place the marker on the OSU-Tulsa campus.

