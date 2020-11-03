High schools: State cross country meet set for Wednesday

Stailee Heard (Sapulpa): Sophomore was a strong contender in the 6A state meet as a freshman last season, and she’s now poised to chase her first individual title in 5A this year.

Bishop Kelley girls: Comets have won the past three state championships and are ranked second in 5A. Liz Campbell, Abigail Hills and Ella Eureste all lead the way for the Comets.

Tahlequah boys: Jack McGee was third at the regional meet in Sand Springs and leads a Tigers team that is ranked second in 5A.

Class 4A

Libby Rowland (Holland Hall): Senior finished first overall at the 4A regional meet at Kiefer.

Metro Christian girls: Led by Darcy Ball, Becca Haveman and Caroline Stewart, the Patriots are ranked fourth in 4A.

Caden Goss (Fort Gibson): Senior is going after his second consecutive individual state championship. Will likely be challenged near the finish line by Holland Hall’s Ike Walker.

Class 3A