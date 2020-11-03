High schools: State cross country meet set for Wednesday

SCHEDULE
Wednesday
At Edmond Santa Fe
8:30 a.m.: Class 6A girls; 9:15 a.m.: 6A boys; 10 a.m.: 5A girls; 10:45 a.m.: 5A boys; 11:30 a.m.: 4A girls; 11:50 a.m.: 4A boys; 1 p.m.: 3A girls; 1:20 p.m.: 3A boys; 2:30 p.m.: 2A girls; 2:50 p.m.: 2A boys.
AREA RUNNERS TO WATCH
Class 6A
Payton Hinkle (Broken Arrow): Junior is the defending 6A girls state champion and finished second in 2018. Won the 6A regional, beating runner-up Cayden Dawson of Bixby, by nine seconds.
Jenks girls: Trojans are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A with Avery Mazzei and Deborah Mazzei leading the way this season. Ryann Barber, Emily Coffy and Tarryn Lowry all anchor a strong lineup that is seeking a second straight state championship.
Cayden Dawson (Bixby): Junior has excelled in every race she’s been in this season, recording several first places finishes. At the regional meet, Dawson battled an illness en route to a second-place finish.
Shawn Rutledge (Union): Senior is likely the East’s best chance at an individual title in the 6A boys state meet.
Class 5A
Stailee Heard (Sapulpa): Sophomore was a strong contender in the 6A state meet as a freshman last season, and she’s now poised to chase her first individual title in 5A this year.
Bishop Kelley girls: Comets have won the past three state championships and are ranked second in 5A. Liz Campbell, Abigail Hills and Ella Eureste all lead the way for the Comets.
Tahlequah boys: Jack McGee was third at the regional meet in Sand Springs and leads a Tigers team that is ranked second in 5A.
Class 4A
Libby Rowland (Holland Hall): Senior finished first overall at the 4A regional meet at Kiefer.
Metro Christian girls: Led by Darcy Ball, Becca Haveman and Caroline Stewart, the Patriots are ranked fourth in 4A.
Caden Goss (Fort Gibson): Senior is going after his second consecutive individual state championship. Will likely be challenged near the finish line by Holland Hall’s Ike Walker.
Class 3A
Regent Prep girls: The Rams were dominant at the regional meet in Kiefer with all five scoring runners in the top 13. Natalia Cleveland, Michah Dickens, Kate McKinney, Ellie Hoemann and Rebecca O’Dea lead a Regent Prep team ranked first in 3A.
Zoie Kiddy (Kiefer): Senior won the regional meet for the Trojans with a time of 11:31.
Kiefer boys: Trojans are ranked first in 3A with Cooper Garden, Ty Rupert, Trevor Rupert, Phoenix Randleman and Jonathan Figueroa all excelling in regularly finishing in the top 15 for Kiefer.
Luke Callery (Rejoice Christian): Senior claimed the top spot at the regional meet with a time of 16:31.
Class 2A
Ty Bliss (Gore): Junior finished first overall at the regional meet in Kiefer with a time of 16:48.
MacKenzie Hendrix (Wesleyan Christian): Junior was the East’s top finisher at the regional race in Kiefer with a time of 12:22.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
