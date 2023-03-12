Tape measures and table saws are showing back up in local classrooms thanks to the growth of trade-focused programs at high schools around the Tulsa area.

“Our goal is to find relevant opportunities for our kids to motivate them to want to stay in school,” Union Associate Superintendent Charlie Bushyhead said. “Just like fine arts or athletics puts a hook in them, our construction program is another way to do that. It goes back to how we can provide our kids with a relevant education and something they enjoy.”

When Union officials initially pitched the idea of an introduction to construction course to students three years ago, they were hoping to get enough to fill a single class of 25 students.

Instead, about 150 students pre-enrolled for the first year.

Made possible in large part through partnerships with the Home Builders Association and other local businesses, Union’s construction program has now grown to include more than 300 students — enough to justify needing three instructors plus a full-time Spanish-speaking teacher assistant.

Bushyhead said that although there is a little duplication with some of the programs available through Tulsa Technology Center, not every Union student interested in a construction class is necessarily able to go the Tulsa Tech route due to class schedule conflicts or other factors, hence the need for an on-campus option.

“We have a lot of kids who aren’t able to get into Tulsa Tech or aren’t able to adjust their schedule to go,” he said, noting that Union’s program is designed to be accessible for all high school grades. “Our goal is just to provide that alternative.”

To the west, the construction program at Nathan Hale High School is also growing. Hale’s construction teacher, Kent Harris, has almost 130 students this year with each section at capacity.

Designed to potentially feed into more specialized classes at Tulsa Tech, students who complete both years of Hale’s program will have the opportunity to sit for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s 10-hour certification exam.

Along with workplace safety fundamentals, Harris’ students are introduced to carpentry, roofing, molding, flooring and electrical work. In addition to providing a real-life application for fractions, angles and other concepts covered in their math classes, for several students, it is also a chance to get in some extra practice on skills learned while working with family members in the industry.

“I’ve been working construction as long as I can remember and I’ve really liked it,” Hale sophomore Joaquin Gonzalez said, noting that he is planning to take electrical classes at Tulsa Tech in part because of his classroom experience.

The increased interest from students in hands-on classes has not just been limited to construction programs.

East Central High School began offering a four-course sequence in August that covers the material needed to cover the Federal Aviation Administration’s mechanic certification exam.

East Central’s program uses a curriculum developed through a partnership among Clemson University, ARCS Aviation, the Aviation Technician Education Council and Choose Aerospace, a trade association of aviation and aerospace companies.

Since its launch in August, no students have transferred out of the aerospace program, prompting officials at East Central to start looking at the school’s master schedule for 2023-2024 school year to see if an additional section can be added to better accommodate student interest.

Echoing Bushyhead, both Harris and officials at East Central said their schools’ programs would not be successful without outside help. Along with helping facilitate access to materials and tools, Harris, East Central aerospace teacher Dwight Long and East Central Principal Gina Wilson also specifically pointed to site visits and guest speakers from industry professionals as critical components to reinforcing the material and keeping the students engaged.

“So many partners have pushed in to help,” Wilson said. “As we finish a section, we go on a field trip and do the hands-on portion of what we just covered in the book. That is the key piece to keeping the students interested and making sure they know exactly what they’re getting into.”