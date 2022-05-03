 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school stars now pros, plus a little on the upcoming PGA

  Updated
  • 0

In this episode, Barry Lewis and Patrick Prince how the NFL Draft was kind of homegrown talent. Former local high school standouts Dax Hill (BTW), Malcolm Rodriguez (Wagoner) and Isaiah Thomas (Memorial) were all taken in last week's NFL Draft. Hill was taken in the first round.

Plus, a man who has seen tons of golf at Southern Hills, Barry explains why the 2001 U.S. Open tops his list of memorable majors. 

