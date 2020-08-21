See who Barry Lewis selected as the top 10 high school football players in the Tulsa area. S2You voted throughout the summer in the Bill Knight Automotive All World Preseason Football Contest. Now see who you selected as the best player at each of eight positions. S3See our preseason rankings from Class 6A, Division I through Class C, and check out who our experts think will win state championships. S3Mike Brown and Barry Lewis breakdown each class, with teams, players and games to watch. S4-6, S8Barry Lewis picks the best players in the state of Oklahoma. S5See when and where your favorite Tulsa-area team will be playing its games this season. S7-8
Most Popular
-
State applies for $300 federal grant to supplement unemployment benefits
-
Update: Search for missing Welch girls unsuccessful at root cellar identified by suspect
-
Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt prematurely turns away second round of stimulus relief funds
-
Feds approve state application for additional unemployment aid of $300 per week
-
Michael Overall: South Tulsa's failed Galleria mall might have been ahead of its time
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.