JADEN BRAY
NORMAN, WR, 6-3, 195, SR.
Committed to OSU. In 2019, caught 40 passes for 936 yards and 11 TDs to help the Tigers reach the Class 6AI playoffs. Had five receptions for 104 yards and four TDs in a win over Westmoore.
KENDAL DANIELS
BEGGS, DB/WR, 6-4, 185, SR.
The Texas A&M commit was a 2019 All World first-team selection and World All-State second-team selection. Last year, had 125 tackles and scored on three of his six interceptions to help Beggs reach the 2A semifinals. Caught 38 passes for 462 yards and five TDs.
ETHAN DOWNS
WEATHERFORD, DE/TE,
6-4, 235, SR.
Committed to OU. Last year, had 81 tackles with 13 for losses and seven sacks. On offense, had 64 rushes for 440 yards and six TDs. Also caught 24 passes for 474 yards and seven TDs to help the Eagles reach the 4A final.
BRYCE DRUMMOND
PAWHUSKA, QB, 6-4, 220, SR.
North Texas commit completed 198-of-309 passes for 3,426 yards and 36 TDs in 2019. Also had 150 rushes for 870 yards and 25 touchdowns. Caught eight passes and had a TD. Career passing totals: 5,440 yards, 57 TDs.
AJ GREEN
UNION, RB/DB, 6-0, 200, SR.
Arkansas commit had 117 rushes for 939 yards and nine TDs after battling injuries last season. Also can make an impact at cornerback. As a sophomore, scored on a 70-yard interception return.
BEN HARRIS
MWC CARL ALBERT, QB,
6-2, 215, SR.
Has led Titans to three 5A state titles and a 41-1 record in his first three seasons as he has career passing totals of 7,228 yards and 71 TDs with only 13 interceptions. Last year, completed 153-of-231 passes for 2,101 yards and 16 TDs, and averaged 35.6 yards as a punter.
JAVION HUNT
MWC CARL ALBERT,
RB/DB, 6-0, 205, SR.
Arkansas commit had a breakout year on offense in 2019 as he carried 160 times for 1,114 yards and 25 TDs en route to a 5A state title. Had 83 tackles as a safety in ‘18. Has 36 career TDs.
DARRYAN MOSS
BROKEN ARROW, LB
6-2, 225, SR.
Produced 95 tackles and two sacks to help the Tigers reach the 6AI semifinals last season. Had five rushing TDs as a freshman for Victory Christian in 2017 before moving to Broken Arrow and helping the Tigers win a state title in a reserve role in 2018.
CHASE NANNI
WAGONER, WR/DB,
6-3, 195, SR.
Last season, caught a team-high 39 passes for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the secondary, he had 64 tackles with two takeaways. Also plays basketball and baseball for Wagoner.
COLLIN OLIVER
EDMOND SANTA FE, LB,
6-2, 220, SR.
Committed to OSU. Recorded 23 solo tackles in five games as injuries limited his playing time last season. Had a key interception in a win at Jenks. Had 56 tackles with 29 solos in 2018.
KEUAN PARKER
B.T. WASHINGTON, DB,
5-11, 185, SR.
Arkansas commit had 45 tackles and 14 pass breakups last season. His two interceptions came in wins over Bartlesville and Ponca City. In 2018, had 29 tackles and three interceptions.
OWEN OSTROSKI
HOLLAND HALL, DL/TE,
6-2, 245, SR.
Recorded 119 tackles with 40 for losses and 9 1/2 sacks to help the Dutch post a 9-3 record in 2019. Also blocked three punts. Has 263 career tackles with 79 for losses and 29 1/2 sacks.
BRAYLIN PRESLEY
BIXBY, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, JR.
Had 149 rushes for 1,386 yards and 21 TDs to help the Spartans win the 6AII state title last year. Caught 22 passes for 221 yards and six TDs, including the winner in the state final. Has career totals of 2,129 rushing yards and 42 TDs.
TALYN SHETTRON
EDMOND SANTA FE, WR, 6-3, 185, JR.
Caught 65 passes for 856 yards and nine TDs last season to help the Wolves win a district title. Had nine catches for 196 yards and three TDs plus an interception in a win at Jenks. Has 20 major offers.
ISAAC SMITH
WAGONER, DE/TE,
6-6, 235, SR.
Tulsa commit had 122 tackles, including 24 for losses with 13 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures in 2019 to help the Bulldogs reach the Class 4A semifinals. Moved to Wagoner from Coweta before his junior season.
BRYCE STEPHENS
OKC JOHN MARSHALL,
WR/DB, 6-2, 170, SR.
Committed to Arkansas. Makes an impact in all phases. In 2019, had 21 receptions for 416 yards and six TDs and gained 224 yards on 11 carries with three TDs. Had 33 tackles and four interceptions, and averaged 32.6 yards on seven punt returns.
DONOVAN STEPHENS
DEL CITY, LB/RB, 6-0, 205, SR.
Committed to Oklahoma State. Had 112 tackles with nine quarterback hurries and four sacks to help the Eagles reach the 6AII semifinals in 2019. Also, as a short-yardage running back, scored on three of his eight carries.
MELVIN SWINDLE
OKC HERITAGE HALL, L
6-3, 303, SR.
A World All-State second-team selection last year. Has offers from OSU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State. Started on both sides of the line for last year’s 3A semifinalist.
REJHAN TATUM
DEL CITY, LB, 6-2, 225, SR.
In 2019, was involved in 125 tackles with 86 solos. Produced four sacks and eight quarterback hurries. His three college finalists are OSU, Baylor and Boise State.
EMAUD TRIPLETT
OWASSO, LB/RB, 5-11, 210, SR.
Army commit is the only returning All World football player of the year finalist. In 2019, led the Rams’ defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. In the playoffs, had 23 carries for 110 yards, including a TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final.
QWONTREL WALKER
STILLWATER, RB, 5-9, 200, SR.
Stillwater’s career rushing leader with 5,757 yards and 77 TDs overall. In 2019, carried 212 times for 2,018 yards and had 33 touchdowns overall. A World 2019 All-State selection and two-time All World selection.
MASON WILLIAMS
BIXBY, QB, 5-10, 175, SR.
In his first two years as a starter, has led the Spartans to two 6AII state titles and a 25-1 record. Last year, passed for 3,491 yards and 47 touchdowns. Career passing totals: 446-of-625, 6,716 yards, 83 TDs.
TEVIN WILLIAMS
STILLWATER, DB/WR, 6-0, 172, SR.
Baylor commit had 38 tackles with two interceptions in 2019 to help the Pioneers reach the 6AII state final for the second consecutive year. Also caught a 10-yard TD pass against Sapulpa in a playoff opener.
TY WILLIAMS
MUSKOGEE, QB/DB, 6-1, 190, SR.
Oklahoma State commit has intercepted 14 passes over the past two seasons, including 9 last year. Has accounted for 5,299 yards and 41 touchdowns as a two-year starting QB.
SOLOMON WRIGHT
VIAN, DL, 6-1, 270, SR.
Committed to Arkansas. A World All-State selection in 2019 as he had 124 tackles and 14 sacks to help Vian reach the 2A state final. Scored TDs on a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and a 12-yard pass. Also in his career, he has scored on an interception. Career — 263 tackles, 28 sacks.