High school preview: Preseason football rankings
High school preview: Preseason football rankings

Bixby vs. Choctaw (copy)

Bixby’s Beau Bartelli pressures Steele Wasel of Choctaw in the 2020 6AII state football championship game. Bertelli and Wasel could meet again in this year’s state final.

 Mike Simons

CLASS 6AI

1. Union

2. Owasso

3. Jenks

4. Edmond Santa Fe

5. Broken Arrow

6. Mustang

7. Norman North

8. Westmoore

9. Putnam City

10. Yukon

CLASS 6AII

1. Bixby

2. Choctaw

3. Stillwater

4. B.T. Washington

5. Midwest City

6. Putnam North

7. Del City

8. Sand Springs

9. Edmond Deer Creek

10. Lawton

CLASS 5A

1. MWC Carl Albert

2. Collinsville

3. McAlester

4. OKC McGuinness

5. Coweta

6. Bishop Kelley

7. Lawton MacArthur

8. El Reno

9. Sapulpa

10. Claremore

CLASS 4A

1. Cushing

2. Clinton

3. Wagoner

4. Tuttle

5. Weatherford

6. Hilldale

7. Blanchard

8. Poteau

9. Ada

10. Grove

CLASS 3A

1. Holland Hall

2. Lincoln Christian

3. OKC Heritage Hall

4. Verdigris

5. Kingfisher

6. Checotah

7. Kingston

8. Plainview

9. Anadarko

10. Perkins-Tryon

CLASS 2A

1. Metro Christian

2. Beggs

3. Washington

4. Marlow

5. Jones

6. Chandler

7. Okla. Christian School

8. Eufaula

9. OKC Millwood

10. Adair

CLASS A

1. Cashion

2. Pawhuska

3. Ringling

4. Morrison

5. Gore

6. Thomas

7. Tonkawa

8. Hooker

9. Colcord

10. Okemah

CLASS B

1. Laverne

2. Shattuck

3. Dewar

4. Davenport

5. Regent Prep

6. Pioneer-PV

7. Velma-Alma

8. Cherokee

9. Covington-Douglas

10. Snyder

CLASS C

1. Mt. View-Gotebo

2. Timberlake

3. Tyrone

4. Buffalo

5. Fox

6. Midway

7. Waynoka

8. Medford

9. Maysville

10. Sharon-Mutual

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

