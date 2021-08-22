High school preview: Preseason football rankings

CLASS 6AI
1. Union
2. Owasso
3. Jenks
4. Edmond Santa Fe
5. Broken Arrow
6. Mustang
7. Norman North
8. Westmoore
9. Putnam City
10. Yukon
CLASS 6AII
1. Bixby
2. Choctaw
3. Stillwater
4. B.T. Washington
5. Midwest City
6. Putnam North
7. Del City
8. Sand Springs
9. Edmond Deer Creek
10. Lawton
CLASS 5A
1. MWC Carl Albert
2. Collinsville
3. McAlester
4. OKC McGuinness
5. Coweta
6. Bishop Kelley
7. Lawton MacArthur
8. El Reno
9. Sapulpa
10. Claremore
CLASS 4A
1. Cushing
2. Clinton
3. Wagoner
4. Tuttle
5. Weatherford
6. Hilldale
7. Blanchard
8. Poteau
9. Ada
10. Grove
CLASS 3A
1. Holland Hall
2. Lincoln Christian
3. OKC Heritage Hall
4. Verdigris
5. Kingfisher
6. Checotah
7. Kingston
8. Plainview
9. Anadarko
10. Perkins-Tryon
CLASS 2A
1. Metro Christian
2. Beggs
3. Washington
4. Marlow
5. Jones
6. Chandler
7. Okla. Christian School
8. Eufaula
9. OKC Millwood
10. Adair
CLASS A
1. Cashion
2. Pawhuska
3. Ringling
4. Morrison
5. Gore
6. Thomas
7. Tonkawa
8. Hooker
9. Colcord
10. Okemah
CLASS B
1. Laverne
2. Shattuck
3. Dewar
4. Davenport
5. Regent Prep
6. Pioneer-PV
7. Velma-Alma
8. Cherokee
9. Covington-Douglas
10. Snyder
CLASS C
1. Mt. View-Gotebo
2. Timberlake
3. Tyrone
4. Buffalo
5. Fox
6. Midway
7. Waynoka
8. Medford
9. Maysville
10. Sharon-Mutual