CLASS A PREVIEW
THE FAVORITE: PAWHUSKA
Coach Matt Hennesy inherited a program that went 4-25 from 2015-17, took it to a playoff berth in 2018 and an 11-2 record with a quarterfinal berth last year. With North Texas quarterback commit Bryce Drummond leading the offense, the Huskies have all the ingredients to win their first state title. Hennesy said, “we have our eyes firmly set on the gold ball this year.” Drummond has a strong receiving corps led by Mason Gilkey and Dalton Hurd. Hennesy also expects the defense will have the most dominant front three in Class A.
THE CONTENDERS
2. CASHION
After reaching the state final last year, coach Lynn Shackelford’s Wildcats will have another good shot at their first gold ball since 1981. Quarterback Ben Harman and running back Caden Harrell ignite a fast spread offense that will have an inexperienced line — the team’s only question mark. Linebacker Jacob Farrow leads an experienced defense.
3. THOMAS
Oklahoma State defensive tackle commit Aden Kelley is a dominant performer on both sides of the line. Coach Bob Ward’s Terriers went 9-4 last season and return all 11 starters on defense and eight on the spread offense, including Ethan Hamberlin, who rushed for 1,667 yards and 23 TDs.
4. RINGLING
Half of the starters return from last year’s state champions. Coltin Fincher had eight interceptions on a defensive unit that posted nine consecutive shutouts.
5. PAWNEE
After going 13-1 and reaching the semifinals last years, the Black Bears’ Wing-T offense returns running back Trevor Mitchell, who rushed for 1,570 yards and 18 TDs, and quarterback Blake Skidgel.
6. MINCO
The Bulldogs, after a 10-2 record last year, will have a strong defensive front seven. Minco is 51-11 the past five years under coach Brock Wardlaw.
7. GORE
The Pirates, 10-2 in 2019, have shown improvement in each of the past three seasons after going 3-27 from 2014-16. Quarterback Weston Shanks accounted for 2,500 yards and 33 TDs last season.
8. TONKAWA
Look for the Buccaneers to bounce back after their 2018 state title was followed by a 5-5 record last year. Coach Mike Kirtley has eight starters returning on offense.
9. OKEMAH
Quarterback Kurtis Wilson and receiver Kaiden Bear are an impressive passing combination on an offense that returns 10 starters. The defense also has 10 starters back, including tackle JJ Magness.
10. HOMINY
The Bucks have a streak of 22 consecutive playoff berths. Top players include quarterback/linebacker Shane Brown and running back/linebacker Kaden Sutton.
GAMES TO WATCH
Aug. 28: No. 2 Cashion at Rejoice Christian
This would have been last year’s Class A state title game if Rejoice, now in 2A, had defeated Ringling in the semifinals.
Sept. 18: No. 3 Thomas at No. 2 Cashion
OSU commit Aden Kelley goes against Cashion’s inexperienced offensive line.
Sept. 25: No. 5 Pawnee at No. 10 Hominy
An A-6 district opener. Pawnee rallied from an early deficit last year for a 36-14 win.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska, QB, 6-4, 220, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kolby Dean
Commerce, DE/G, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Produced 179 tackles with 68 solos and 20 sacks last season.
Jamar Goff
Pawhuska, NG, 6-5, 325, Sr.
Coach Matt Hennesy projects Goff to have a dominant season after he had 42 tackles in five games during an injury-shortened 2019.
Kobey Stephens
Wewoka, QB/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Accounted for 3,000 yards and 40 TDs last season. Picked off four passes in a game.