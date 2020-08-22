CLASS 4A PREVIEW
THE FAVORITE: WAGONER
Coach Dale Condict’s Bulldogs, who won four state titles in the past decade, return most of their players from last year’s team that lost 7-3 in the semifinals to eventual champion Poteau. “That loss has been driving the whole team,” Tulsa defensive end commit Isaac Smith said. “Our coaches bring it up all the time and it definitely motivates us a whole lot.” Sawyer Jones returns for his third season as starting quarterback, and he’s got plenty of playmakers on offense, including receiver Chase Nanni and running back Braden Drake.
THE CONTENDERS
2. WEATHERFORD
The Eagles have three state championships — the most recent in 1999 — and a legitimate shot at another gold ball this year. After losing 9-7 to Poteau in the 2019 state final, the Eagles bring back 10 starters, including Oklahoma linebacker/defensive end commit Ethan Downs, who also makes an impact on offense as a receiver and rusher. Sam Hoffman returns at running back after rushing for 1,376 yards and 11 TDs last year. Another key returnee for coach Reagan Roof is receiver/cornerback Michael Mayfield.
3. POTEAU
Greg Werner’s second stint with the Pirates started last year with his first state title in 31 seasons as a head coach. He also was there in 2012-14 and led Poteau to the state final in ‘13. Poteau returns numerous offensive starters, but the Pirates won their gold ball with an incredible defense. The Pirates graduated their entire defensive line, but return linebacker Jake Patterson, who had 112 tackles. Key starters back on offense include running backs Jagger Dill and Todd Mattox.
4. SKIATOOK
Look for coach Vance Miller’s Bulldogs to benefit from their move back to 4A after spending the past 14 years in 5A. Skiatook returns six starters on offense, including sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham, and nine on defense after going 6-4 in 2019.
5. TUTTLE
After a perfect season in 2018, coach Brad Ballard’s Tigers lost 16-7 to Weatherford in last year’s semifinals. Linebacker Bode Brooks, an OU baseball commit, and defensive back Hunter Anderson will lead the defense.
6. BETHANY
Coach Jon Arthur’s Broncos are 23-3 over the past two seasons. Alex Millspaugh is one of the top two-way linemen in 4A.
7. SALLISAW
Jaxon McTyre passed for 2,067 yards and 19 TDs last season as the Black Diamonds went 8-4. Linebacker Trenton Jones leads the defense. Sallisaw has 13 returning starters.
8. BLANCHARD
Coach Jeff Craig’s Lions only lost two starters from last year’s 4-6 team. Blanchard doesn’t have a game breaker on offense, but has all the other ingredients to bounce back from a disappointing 2019. Defensive leaders include linebackers Logan McKay and Zack Bosse.
9. OKC MARSHALL
Arkansas commit Bryce Stephens is one of the top receivers in the state and will be joined by seven other returning offensive starters from last year’s 7-4 team.
10. GROVE
Expectations are high in Grove for coach Ron Culwell’s Ridgerunners after they won their last three regular-season games last year to gain their first playoff berth since 2010. Emmanuel Crawford and Kadian Forbis return after they combined for 1,800 yards rushing last year.
GAMES TO WATCH
Aug. 28: No. 3 Poteau at 5A No. 3 Bishop Kelley
In their first meeting, the defending 4A champion Pirates will visit the Comets, who have reached the 5A semifinals the past two years.
Sept. 4: 5A No. 6 Coweta at No. 1 Wagoner
Wagoner won this rivalry game 36-27 last year.
Nov. 6: No. 1 Wagoner at No. 4 Skiatook
This battle of the Bulldogs will likely decide the 4A-3 title.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Ethan Downs, Weatherford, DE/TE, 6-4, 235, Sr.
Chase Nanni, Wagoner, WR/DB, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Isaac Smith, Wagoner, DE/TE, 6-6, 235, Sr.
Bryce Stephens, OKC Marshall, 6-2, 170, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Asher Brewer
Cleveland, RB/LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Carried 176 times for 1,118 yards and scored nine TDs last year. Also had 62 tackles.
Colton Williamson
Poteau, DB/WR, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Was the state’s leading punt returner last year with 504 yards on 28 returns with one TD. Also scored on four of his eight catches, averaging 35.8 yards per reception. Had 30 tackles and 10 pass deflections.
Deven Woodworth
Fort Gibson, LB/RB, 6-0, 165, Sr.
Produced 115 tackles last year to help the Tigers reach the playoffs. Will also be succeeding his brother, Tavien, at running back. Tavien was an All World first-team selection.