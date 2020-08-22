CLASS 3A PREVIEW
THE FAVORITE: OKC HERITAGE HALL
The Chargers have won four state titles in the past six years and will be favored again. Jackson Jobe passed for 2,000 yards and 25 TDs last season. Melvin Swindle is a dominating lineman on both sides of the ball. Linebacker A.J. Sirls has offers from Air Force, Army and Navy.
THE CONTENDERS
2. LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
The defending state champions graduated three-year starting quarterback Chase Ricke, but coach Jerry Ricke is excited about the talents of his son’s potential successors, Chase Hudson and Max Brown. Receiving leader Kolbe Katsis and top tackler Daymon Levell are among the returning starters.
3. VERDIGRIS
Coach Travis East’s Cardinals are ready to build on their first trip to the semifinals and a 10-3 season. Dylan White passed for 1,719 yards and 19 TDs as a freshman. Evan Raines is a standout two-way lineman. Linebacker Alek Hess had 74 tackles and nine sacks last year.
4. HOLLAND HALL
Coach Tag Gross’ Dutch, 30-7 over the past three seasons, are ready for the challenge of moving up from 2A. Wallace Clark will be a three-year starter at quarterback and senior defensive end Owen Ostroski has been a force since he was a freshman. Marc Gouldsby is a big-play receiver and Magnus Lepak led the Tulsa area in field goals last season.
5. PERKINS-TRYON
Austin Mages, a dual-threat quarterback and four-year starter, accounted for 2,432 yards and 43 TDs during a 10-2 season in 2019.
6. STIGLER
Senior running back Ridge McClary rushed for 1,144 yards and 15 TDs as coach Chris Risenhoover’s Panthers went 9-3 last season.
7. KINGSTON
Coach Tommy Bare’s team also is ready for the move up from 2A after going 31-7 over the past three seasons. Bryant Watts, a four-year starter at linebacker, leads an experienced defense.
8. SULPHUR
Jim Dixon is in his 46th season as the Bulldogs’ coach. With eight returning starters on offense and defense, he has a chance for a third state title.
9. LONE GROVE
Strengths for coach Brad O’Steen’s Longhorns are their receiving corps and speed on defense. Thirteen starters return, but only one on the offensive line.
10. PLAINVIEW
Coach Joe Price’s program suffered major graduation losses after reaching the state final last year, but a 52-13 record over the past five seasons shows there is a good chance they will be in contention again. Junior Caden Pickens is a standout at linebacker.
GAMES TO WATCH
Sept. 18: 2A No. 2 Metro Christian at No. 4 Holland Hall
The Dutch host the defending 2A state champions. Metro won 35-13 last year.
Oct. 30: No. 3 Verdigris at No. 4 Holland Hall
Their first-ever meeting may determine the 3A-4 title.
Nov. 6: No. 2 Lincoln Christian at No. 6 Stigler
This could decide the 3A-3 title — Lincoln won 49-21 last year.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall, DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.
Melvin Swindle, OKC Heritage Hall, L, 6-3, 303, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dontierre Fisher
Checotah, RB, 5-10, 185, Jr.
Rushed for 1,064 yards and 18 TDs last year and has career rushing totals of 2,618 yards and 32 TDs.
Kolbe Katsis
Lincoln Christian, WR/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Caught 63 passes for 1,107 yards and 11 TDs last season. On defense, had 37 tackles with four takeaways. Was the World’s selection as the MVP in the state title game.
Landen Prows
Inola, QB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Passed for 2,700 yards and 34 TDs last season. Combines with receiver Dalton Norman for one of 3A’s top passing combos. Norman has career totals of 105 receptions and 20 TDs.