Owasso’s Cole Adams, who accounted for eight touchdowns last season, runs for a TD against Broken Arrow in a Class 6AI semifinal last November.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
THE FAVORITE: Owasso
Coach Bill Blankenship’s Rams have won the gold ball in two of the past three seasons and he has won a state title in five of his past six seasons as a high school coach. The Rams graduated All-State quarterback Cole Dugger, All-State defensive back Dawson Adams and major college signees Isaiah Jacobs, Deuce Mayberry and Haydon Grant, but have many key players returning such as linebacker Emaud Triplett, an All World defensive player of the year finalist. All five starters on the offensive line return, as well as most of the receiving corps. Besides Triplett, linebacker Brenden Dye and lineman Michael Jamerson are key returnees on defense.
THE CONTENDERS
2. Jenks
After two consecutive appearances in the state finals, coach Keith Riggs’ Trojans return most of their starters from last year, including quarterback Stephen Kittleman and Oklahoma State offensive line commit Logan Nobles. Other top returning starters include tight end/linebacker Waylon Adams, linebacker Tyson Ward and defensive back Jayden Patrick. Jenks is in better shape than many teams to handle missing spring football. “We’re in a good situation because we have a lot of experience and we have a lot of seniors who we know what they can do,” Riggs said.
3. Broken Arrow
Coach David Alexander’s Tigers are looking to follow Owasso’s recent example with a second state title in three years sandwiched around a trip to the semifinals. Jake Raines will return as the starting quarterback and athlete Maurion Horn is one of the state’s top college recruits in the junior class. Linebacker Darryan Moss showed flashes of dominance last year. Wideout Keyon Barnett and defensive back Corey Williams are returning starters who are ready to have breakout years. Clarence Holley, after helping Stillwater reach the 6AII finals the past two years, is the new coordinator of a defense that will be designed to be more aggressive.
4. Union
After failing to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2006, look for a big bounce-back year for coach Kirk Fridrich’s team, which will play only three home games in 2020 while a new stadium is being built. Look for the offense to show big improvement with new coordinator Dub Maddox, who helped Jenks win six state titles during his 13 years there as an assistant coach. Arkansas commit AJ Green is 6AI’s top running back. Rovaughn Banks went 5-1 in the final six games last year after becoming the starting quarterback and showed dynamic ability. Five defensive starters return.
5. Mustang
Second-year coach Lee Blankenship lifted Beggs to a higher level, and he’s on the way to doing the same with Mustang, which exceeded expectations in 2019 as it finished the regular season at No. 2 in the rankings. Sam Dollar also made an impact as the new defensive coordinator last year after 21 years at Naples (Florida), which won two state titles while he was there. His son, Andre, a 6-foot-6 junior tight end, has offers from OSU, Arkansas and 22 others. The Broncos’ strength on both sides of the line is second only to Owasso in 6AI.
6. Edmond Santa Fe
Coach Kyle White led the Wolves to a surprising district title last year as it became the first West team to win at Jenks since 1989 and also won at Broken Arrow. Senior linebacker Collin Oliver and junior wideout Talyn Shettron are big-time major college prospects.
7. Westmoore
After going 6-4 last year, the Jaguars return quarterback Dayton Wolfe, who passed for 2,712 yards and 30 TDs. Coach Lorenzo Williams should also have a strong defense with nine returning starters.
8. Norman
Coach Rocky Martin’s Tigers continued to show improvement as they went 7-4 last year after going 6-5 in 2018 following a 1-9 season in 2017. Norman’s strengths are at the skill positions, but depth could be a problem.
9. Norman North
In the past two presidential election years, the Timberwolves reached the championship game. Look for coach Justin Jones to lead Norman North back into playoff contention after going 5-20 over the past two seasons. Returning quarterback Jackson Remauldo has the potential for a big year.
10. Yukon
After two years of improvement, the Millers slipped to 4-6 last year, but they have several key offensive starters returning, including quarterback Brayden Dutton back to run the Flexbone attack that also features running backs Caden Hernandez and Makari Slaughter.
GAMES TO WATCH
Sept. 11: No. 3 Broken Arrow at No. 2 Owasso
Just as it was in 2019, this will be a rematch of the previous year’s semifinals.
Sept. 11: No. 4 Union at No. 2 Jenks Second-half fumble return helped Union win 2019 MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.
Oct. 2: No. 3 Broken Arrow at No. 2 Jenks
The 6AI-1 title will likely be decided as Jenks tries to avenge a 17-15 loss last year.
PLAYERS IN THE STATE’S TOP 25
Jaden Bray, Norman, WR, 6-3, 195, Sr.
AJ Green, Union, RB/DB, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow, LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.
Collin Oliver, Edmond Santa Fe, LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Talyn Shettron, Edmond Santa Fe, WR/DB, 6-3, 185, Jr.
Emaud Triplett, Owasso, LB/RB, 5-11 210, Sr.
OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cole Adams
Owasso, WR, 5-11, 170, So.
Had 674 yards on only 34 touches with eight TDs (rushing/receiving) last year. “He did it all last year and really splashed on the scene,” Owasso co-offensive coordinator Zac Simmonds said. “He’s the exciting one out of (Owasso’s receivers) group, with the big play waiting to happen.”
Sanchez Banks
Broken Arrow, RB, 5-10, 205, Sr.
Has the potential to have a season such as the Tigers’ Noah Cortes had in 2018 when he was the World’s state player of the year. Banks moved into the starting lineup in Week 5 last season and had 174 rushes for 1,089 yards and 12 TDs.
Grant Lohr
Jenks, RB/DB, 6-0, 186, Sr.
Could have a similar type senior year as Will Cox did for the Trojans in 2019 when he was an All-State selection. Lohr had 63 tackles last season and two playoff interceptions, including a 52-yard TD against Mustang in the Class 6AI quarterfinals. Has the potential for a breakout year at running back.