High school preview: All-World Top 10

1. BRAYLIN PRESLEY
BIXBY, RB, 5-8, 175, SR.
Braylin Presley, the Oklahoma State commit and All-World offensive player of the year for 2020, has always been at his best in the big games.
In three playoff games last year, he carried 85 times for 615 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored four TDs against Midwest City in the semifinals and was selected as the World’s top player in the state final when he rushed for 218 yards and a TD against Choctaw. His 28-yard TD run late in the first quarter gave Bixby a 14-7 lead it never relinquished en route to a 17-14 victory.
During the 2019 playoffs, he had 60 carries for 566 yards and four TDs in three games. He also had nine catches for 92 yards and four touchdowns.
Presley had three TD catches against Del City in the semifinals and then scored the winning touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Mason Williams in a 40-36 victory over Stillwater in the title game.
In nine career playoff games, Presley has 173 rushes for 1,302 yards and 12 TDs. He also has 24 catches for 248 yards and six touchdowns.
Those are impressive totals, especially considering his playing time was limited as a freshman. He scored a touchdown in his first playoff game against Lawton in 2018.
2. CJ BROWN
BEGGS, RB/DB, 6-1, 185, SR.
CJ Brown said his favorite NFL running back is Marshawn Lynch because of “his playing style and how explosive he is.”
Brown has shown plenty of explosiveness during his career at Beggs. Last year, he rushed 167 times for 1,529 yards and 19 TDs to help the Golden Demons reach the 2A semifinals.
The Oklahoma State commit also is a playmaker as a receiver as he had 29 catches for 264 yards and four TDs. And he also scored on an interception and kickoff return.
In 2019, Brown had 155 rushes for 1,645 yards and 15 TDs. He has career totals of 3,655 rushing yards, 55 catches for 667 yards, 62 TDs overall and 81 tackles.
Beggs coach David Tenison describes Brown as “electrifying and a great kid, a tremendous talent. His speed and ability to carry the football is unbelievable.”
Brown was on Beggs’ 100- and 200-meter relay teams that won Class 3A state titles in May.
3. ANDREW CARNEY
COLLINSVILLE, QB, 6-1, 195, SR.
Andrew Carney came a long way to emerge last season as one of the area’s top quarterbacks.
Carney accounted for 3,419 yards and 50 touchdowns to help Collinsville average more than 48 points per game. The Cardinals finished 11-1 and reached the Class 5A semifinals.
“I’ve never quite seen a kid grow so much physically and mentally from their sophomore to junior year,” Cardinals coach Kevin Jones said. “His development in that year was awesome.”
Carney, who is the 5A state discus champion, completed 96-of-162 passes for 1,679 yards with 23 TDs and two interceptions. On the ground, he had 175 carries for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs. Carney said he is a running back at heart as his favorite NFL players are Adrian Peterson and Samaje Perine. Jones has been impressed by Carney’s work during the past offseason.
“He’s been training to become even stronger and faster,” Jones said. “He’s become an even better student of the game, learning about defenses and coverages. If he keeps playing with a chip on his shoulder like he has something to prove as he did last year, he should be even better this year.”
4. CHRIS MCCLELLAN
OWASSO, DL, 6-3, 295, SR.
Chris McClellan moves from Edison, where he dominated Class 5A foes for two seasons.
McClellan had 40 tackles and six sacks as a sophomore, helping lead the Eagles’ state-quarterfinal team.
Last year, he had a career-high 15 stops vs. Durant on Oct. 15 and totaled 66 tackles and five sacks as a junior. Developed quickness and agility, in part, through participation in youth wrestling.
Former Edison coach Tony Daniels said McClellan can play end or defensive interior with equal effectiveness.
McClellan has received 36 scholarship offers and announced on Aug. 4 that he will choose between OU, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State and USC. He is rated ninth nationally among defensive tackles by Rivals and 17th among defensive linemen by 247Sports.
5. MAURION HORN
BROKEN ARROW, RB, 6-0, 175, SR.
Maurion Horn is an explosive four-star athlete who apparently could play either side of the ball at the next level.
Horn was recruited as a cornerback before having a breakout junior season on offense. He rushed for 190 yards and two TDs in the nationally televised 2020 opener vs. Bentonville West and finished the season with 1,101 rushing yards and 13 total TDs.
Horn also averaged 32.3 yards on kickoff returns, including a 91-yarder for a score. He received 14 scholarship offers and committed to Texas Tech on July 3.
Horn had 49-yard TD runs vs. Enid on his first two varsity carries as a freshman.
But as a sophomore, he played mostly on defense, registering 29½ tackles and seven passes defended.
6. RJ SPEARS-JENNINGS
BROKEN ARROW, WR, 6-2, 195, SR.
In 2020, RJ Spears-Jennings emerged as the Tigers’ top receiver as a junior with 38 catches for 800 yards and had six total TDs.
Spears-Jennings, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, received 14 scholarship offers and committed to OU on July 4.
He had a career-high 144 receiving yards — the sixth-highest one-game total in school history — and two receiving TDs vs. Enid last November. In addition, he had a 75-yard kickoff return TD against the Plainsmen.
Against archrival Union, he had a 79-yard TD reception on Sept. 4 and a 69-yard reception against the same team in the playoffs.
Also runs track and he posted a personal-best time of 11.48 in the 100 meters at the Class 6A regional meet.
7. OSCAR HAMMOND
COLLINSVILLE, WR/DB, 6-4, 205, Sr.
It was evident early last season that Oscar Hammond had great chemistry with his quarterback Andrew Carney. Hammond scored on five of his catches totaling 219 years in the first two games of the season.
And it’s not surprising they work well together as they are also close friends.
Hammond led Class 5A receivers with 828 yards (on 34 catches) and was second with 12 TDs last season as he helped the Cardinals reach the state semifinals. He scored three TDs against Memorial – two on receptions and another on a punt return.
Hammond also was a playmaker as a safety as he recorded 51 tackles and had six takeaways with two TDs. Jones points out that Hammond’s overall numbers are even more impressive considering he missed a game with a concussion and didn’t play much in two others due to illness, plus he was pulled early from games that were routs.
His breakout season was helped by growing five inches between his sophomore and junior years. And during this past offseason, Hammond added 27 pounds.
Jones said he can project Hammond as a Division-I Player “but it might be a different position than wide receiver.”
8. GAGE HAMM
COWETA, QB, 6-3, 195, SR.
Gage Hamm was the key player in the Tigers’ run to a 10-2 record and Class 5A quarterfinals last year.
Hamm accounted for 3,104 yards and 36 TDs and did it with a flair for the dramatic as he converted fourth-down gambles into gold in wins over McAlester and Bishop Kelley to secure the District 5A-3 title.
He scrambled 14 yards on fourth-and-10 to help his team rally 20-17 at McAlester. In a 42-27 win at Bishop Kelley, he accounted for 378 yards and five TDs. Hamm went 8-for-14 on fourth-down conversions in the Tigers’ four most important games.
Hamm has 4,389 passing yards and 43 TDs over two seasons, with only nine interceptions.
A good leader and a great teammate, coach Tim Harper said about him. “Gage is everybody’s best friend.”
9. JAYDEN ROWE
UNION, DB, 6-3, 200, SR.
Oklahoma commit Jayden Rowe established himself as one of the state’s top cornerbacks last year. Rowe contained well the state’s top receiver, Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron, in two matchups.
This year, Rowe is looking forward to an opportunity to make plays on the other side of the ball as a receiver.
“I can’t wait,” Rowe said. “They’ve just been throwing me some go-balls and posts, corner routes. Receiver is going to be pretty fun. I’m pretty sure no one can guard me.”
Union coach Kirk Fridrich is looking forward to seeing what Rowe can do as a receiver,
“Jayden is an outstanding athlete,” Fridrich said. “To get noticed to play at the college level, you’ve got to have size and speed – that’s a given. “But the thing I think that makes him special is showing up each day to work, trying to improve his craft, commitment to not just being a big fast guy, but actually being a football player that understands the skills and needs, and I’m so excited for him.”
Rowe helped Union win the 400 relay and finish second in the 800 relay in the 6A track and field state meet in May.
10. GENTRY WILLIAMS
B.T. WASHINGTON, DB, 6-2, 175, SR.
Blistering speed puts Gentry Williams among the nation’s top 2022 prospects, rated 21st overall by 247Sports, despite missing most of last season with a torn ACL.
Although Williams is believed to be fully recovered, he won’t be rushed into serious contact until necessary, BTW coach Jonathan Brown said.
Williams emerged as a ninth-grader, making eight QB starts and later running the nation’s third-fastest freshman time in the 400 meters (47.70) to win the Class 6A state title.
Williams accounted for five TDs vs. Sand Springs as a freshman and five more vs. Bishop Kelley as a sophomore. He reportedly runs a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash.
OU is among his six college finalists, along with Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Missouri and USC.