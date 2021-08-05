High school preview: All-World Top 10

He scrambled 14 yards on fourth-and-10 to help his team rally 20-17 at McAlester. In a 42-27 win at Bishop Kelley, he accounted for 378 yards and five TDs. Hamm went 8-for-14 on fourth-down conversions in the Tigers’ four most important games.

Hamm has 4,389 passing yards and 43 TDs over two seasons, with only nine interceptions.

A good leader and a great teammate, coach Tim Harper said about him. “Gage is everybody’s best friend.”

9. JAYDEN ROWE

UNION, DB, 6-3, 200, SR.

Oklahoma commit Jayden Rowe established himself as one of the state’s top cornerbacks last year. Rowe contained well the state’s top receiver, Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron, in two matchups.

This year, Rowe is looking forward to an opportunity to make plays on the other side of the ball as a receiver.

“I can’t wait,” Rowe said. “They’ve just been throwing me some go-balls and posts, corner routes. Receiver is going to be pretty fun. I’m pretty sure no one can guard me.”

Union coach Kirk Fridrich is looking forward to seeing what Rowe can do as a receiver,