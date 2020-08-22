QUARTERBACKS
MASON WILLIAMS
Bixby, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Tanner Griffin was the starting quarterback for three Bixby state championship teams from 2014-16 and Mason Williams wants to match that feat after leading the Spartans to Class 6AII titles in 2018 and ‘19. “Three in a row would be a huge dream come true,” Williams said. After passing for more than 3,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, Williams will have a new receiving corps. “It’s going to be important for him to be patient and also be a good leader, and help us coach those younger guys up,” Coach Loren Montgomery said. “We have some good young guys at wide receiver, (but) they’re just going to have to get that experience.” Williams is the readers’ choice at QB this year after finishing second last summer.
YOUR PICKS
1. Mason Williams, Bixby 742
2. Stephen Kittleman, Jenks 679
3. Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
4. Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
5. Gage Hamm, Coweta
The others: Rovaughn Banks, Union; Gentry Williams, B.T. Washington; Landen Prows, Inola; KT Owens, Sand Springs; Wallace Clark, Holland Hall.
OUR PICKS
1. M. Williams
2. Drummond
3. Kittleman
4. G. Williams
5. Banks
6. Owens
7. Hamm
8. Clark
9. Prows
10. Raines
RUNNING BACKS
DESHAWN KINNARD
Claremore, 5-11, 175, Jr.
Started the season opener and Week 10 at running back last year, but spent most of 2019 at wide receiver. Had 26 carries for 136 yards against Tahlequah in a Week 10 win that qualified the Zebras for the playoffs. Caught 35 passes for 557 yards and eight TDs. Also had 25 tackles as a cornerback. “DeShawn is very dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “He can handle a big load at running back and he’s stepped up as a leader for us. We expect big things from him.”
YOUR PICKS
1. DeShawn Kinnard, Claremore 662
2. Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater 585
3. Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
4. Asher Brewer, Cleveland
5. Braylin Presley, Bixby
The others: AJ Green, Union; Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley; Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa; CJ Brown, Beggs; Chase Burke, Berryhill.
OUR PICKS
1. Walker
2. Presley
3. Green
4. Brown
5. Banks
6. Heinecke
7. Taft
8. Brewer
9. Kinnard
10. Burke
RECEIVERS/ TIGHT ENDS
DEREK SANDERSON
Metro Christian, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Helped the Patriots win the 2A state title last season with 30 receptions for 457 yards and seven TDs. Had three catches for 36 yards against Vian in the state final. Scored a TD in seven games during a nine-game stretch. In the secondary, had 19 tackles. As a sophomore in 2018, scored on four of his 18 catches. The three receivers who had more catches than Sanderson last year all signed with colleges. “He’s such an unselfish player,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “He loves football and to be here every day — a glue guy. He’s big bodied and reliable with the best hands on the team.” Sanderson rallied in the final two days of the voting to surpass Owasso’s Cole Adams, who had led from the start.
YOUR PICKS
1. Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian 982
2. Cole Adams, Owasso 786
3. Chase Nanni, Wagoner
4. Kelan Carney, Owasso
5. Steven Brown, Stillwater
The others: Gunnar McCollough, Coweta; Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian; Dawson James, Berryhill; Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall; Dalton Norman, Inola.
OUR PICKS
1. Nanni
2. Katsis
3. Carney
4. Adams
5. Brown
6. McCullough
7. Norman
8. James
9. Sanderson
10. Byers
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
LANCE PETERMANN
Stillwater, 6-5, 275, Sr.
The Air Force commit received the most votes of any player at any position in the contest. Helped the Pioneers reach the 6AII state final the past two years and paved the way for Qwontrel Walker to become the Pioneers’ career rushing leader. Petermann, in a back-and-forth race, rallied in the last two days to overtake Bixby’s Caleb Townsend, who had the second-highest overall vote total.
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, “Lance is a massive human being — a big time people mover. He’s a real smart kid with a great work ethic.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Lance Petermann, Stillwater 1,576
2. Caleb Townsend, Bixby 1,507
3. Hudson Moseby, Owasso
4. Kainan Wade, Cleveland
5. Logan Nobles, Jenks
The others: Dillon Gilbert, Owasso; Iman Oates, Edison; Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville; Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow; Alex Slaughter, Union.
OUR PICKS
1. Nobles
2. Gilbert
3. Moseby
4. Petermann
5. Townsend
6. Oates
7. Slaughter
8. Fodor
9. Wade
10. Wheeler
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
JUSTIN HINES
Coweta, 6-5, 230, Sr.
His former Coweta teammate, Isaac Smith, is No. 1 in the World rankings, but Justin Hines prevailed in the readers’ voting. Last year, he recorded 47 tackles, incuding 10 for losses and six sacks, and had two fumble recoveries. In 2018, had 63 tackles and two fumble recoveries. “Justin is a fun-loving young man that loves the game and loves his teammates,” Coweta coach Tim Harper said. “He is doing a great job of helping lead this team. He has outstanding talent, and the sky is the limit for him.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Justin Hines, Coweta 1,267
2. Michael Jamerson, Owasso 898
3. Isaac Smith, Wagoner
4. Chris McClellan, Edison
5. Holden Martinson, Edison
The others: Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington; Luke McEndoo, Stillwater; Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall; Evan Raines, Verdigris; Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall.
OUR PICKS
1. Smith
2. Ostroski
3. McEndoo
4. Brown
5. McClellan
6. Martinson
7. Hines
8. Raines
9. Jamerson
10. Pazzo
LINEBACKERS
GABE BROWN
Stillwater, 6-2, 220, Jr.
Produced 126 tackles and three takeaways last season. Had 39 tackles in the playoffs, including nine solos in the 6AII final against Bixby. Recorded season-highs of 14 tackles against Norman and in the semifinals against Choctaw. Scored on a fumble return against Southmoore.
Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said, “Gabe is a great young man, outstanding football player. He plays with a great desire, he wants to be the best, and works very hard at that.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Gabe Brown, Stillwater 646
2. Braeden Winters, Bartlesville 581
3. Nick Wedel, Bixby
4. Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
5. Emaud Triplett, Owasso
The others: Tyson Ward, Jenks; Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian; Brenden Dye, Owasso; Trey Gause, Wagoner; Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow.
OUR PICKS
1. Triplett
2. Moss
3. Gibson
4. Dye
5. Ward
6. Brown
7. Winters
8. Wedel
9. Gause
10. Levell
DEFENSIVE BACKS
GAGE LANEY
Owasso, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Gage Laney was a ballhawk in the Rams secondary a year ago. The free safety led the team with five interceptions and eight passes defended. Laney had two picks in the home opener against Fayetteville (Arkansas), one of which he returned for a touchdown. Had 34 tackles overall with 20 solos. “He is a communicator,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “He’s really, really smart when it comes to seeing what the other team is doing. A lot of times he just gets us in the right position.” In 2018, had 43 tackles, including 27 solos, and three interceptions.
YOUR PICKS
1. Gage Laney, Owasso 1,072
2. Grant Lohr, Jenks 748
3. Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
4. Eli Benham, Sperry
5. Jayden Patrick, Jenks
The others: Tevin Williams, Stillwater; Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington; Kendal Daniels, Beggs; Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall; Ty Williams, Muskogee.
OUR PICKS
1. Daniels
2. Parker
3. Ty Williams
4. Te. Williams
5. Laney
6. Gouldsby
7. Lohr
8. Patrick
9. Benham
10. Wilson
KICKERS/ SPECIAL TEAMS
RYAN CONNER
Claremore, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Ryan Conner prevailed in the voting this year after a third-place finish last summer. Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt also expects Conner’s performance on the field to be a bit better this season, as well, after he averaged 36 yards as a punter in each of the past two seasons. “I’m looking for him to average at least 40 yards,” Hurt said. “His leg is stronger, he’s gone to several camps, he’s really worked hard at it.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Ryan Conner, Claremore 1,198
2. Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow 743
3. Hagen Hood, Owasso
4. Caden Davis, Bartlesville
5. Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
The others: Mason Ford, Coweta; Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian; Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall; Christian Gotcher, Claremore; Garrett Long, Adair.
OUR PICKS
(Kickers)
1. Lepak
2. Hood
3. Gotcher
4. Edwards
5. Conner
6. Long
7. Brown
(Others)
1. Horn
2. Ford
3. Davis