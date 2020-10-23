High school football, Week 8 roundup: Sand Springs falters in second half at Choctaw, 34-9

6AII: Choctaw 34, Sand Springs 9
Missed opportunities cost Sand Springs early on before Choctaw took over the game in the second half Friday night.
The No. 4-ranked Yellowjackets outscored the No. 9 Sandites 28-0 over the final two quarters as they pulled away for a 34-9 victory in a District 6AII-2 contest at Bill Jensen Field in Choctaw.
La'Trell Ray finished with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown. Teammate CJ Smith added 126 yards on the ground and another score for Choctaw, which retained its second-place status in the district with a 4-1 mark and 5-3 overall.
OU commit Jordan Mukes and the Choctaw defense held Sand Springs (4-4, 2-3) to 134 total yards for the game and two first downs in the second half.
The Sandites took a 9-6 lead at halftime thanks to a pair of Choctaw turnovers in the first half.
Defensive end Landon Hendricks scooped up a Yellowjacket giveaway on the first play from scrimmage at the Choctaw 21. Sand Springs was forced to settle for a Zach Heinen 36-yard field goal less than two minutes into the contest.
Choctaw turned the Sandites over on downs three times in the first half, twice inside the Yellowjacket 25 yard line. The second time came on a Drake Fain fumble on fourth-and-1 from the 14. Choctaw converted the turnover into a 10-play, 89-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Steele Wasel capped the march off with a 1-yard plunge with 6:55 left in the second quarter.
But Fain, the Sandites sophomore linebacker, later made up for the giveaway when he snagged a Choctaw fumble and strolled 38 yards down to the 2. Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington found the endzone on the ensuing play to give the Sandites a 9-6 lead with 3:06 remaining in the half.
"We had four drops where we could've had a couple other touchdowns," Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. "When you go against a very well-coached team with great athletes, you've got to make the plays and we didn't."
Klinck added, "If we could've gone up a couple of scores (in the first half), maybe things turn out different. And then I got out-coached big time in the second half."
— Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader
Game cancellations
Game postponements and cancellations have been a big part of high school football in 2020, and Friday was no different. Games were called off at the last minute on Friday, including two games in District 4A-3.
The Bristow-Skiatook game was nixed and so was Miami-Catoosa. In fact, Bristow’s game next week against Catoosa is also a no-go and likely to be made up with the regular season coming to a close.
“It’s disappointing, but it is what it is,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “Nobody is to blame. I hate it for all the kids who have missed games. They have worked so hard to play and when they don’t get to play it hurts. We will try and find a week 9 game.”
Other games that had that plug pulled Friday were Sperry-Claremore Sequoyah and Stilwell-McLain.
5A: Tahlequah 34, Glenpool 0
The Tigers put forth another dominating effort this week, using Malik McCurtrey on the ground to blow out Glenpool.
McMurtrey rushed 17 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns with the scoring runs going for 14, 32 and 35 yards.
Tyler Joice also added a touchdown toss for the Tigers to Kobe Baker for the game’s first touchdown.
On defense, Tahlequah forced three turnovers and continually kept the Warriors in check, giving up only 158 yards to Glenpool's offense.
Records: Tahlequah 4-3 (3-1 District 5A-4); Glenpool 2-6 (1-4).
3A: Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6
The Class 3A No. 1 Bulldogs didn’t need too much offensive firepower against Checotah, instead forcing three turnovers and letting their defense take the spotlight. Checotah was limited to only 104 yards on offense
For Lincoln Christian, Max Brown threw for 166 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 105 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Brown’s touchdown passes were for 13 yards (to Grant Kaste), 38 yards (Kolbe Katsis), 68 yards (Chase Hudson) and Grant Kaste again for 9 yards in the third quarter. Brown’s TD runs went for 34 and 26 yards.
Records: Lincoln Christian 7-0 (4-0 District 3A-3); Checotah 3-5 (2-3)
2A: Adair 46, Salina 0
Class 2A No. 5 Adair needed only two quarters to get close to half a 100 against the Wildcats. Nate Ratcliff put Adair in front early on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Reece Jackson, and Ratcliff followed with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chance Condit and a 17-yard touchdown run before the end of the opening period.
Ratcliff was at it again in the second quarter with a 61-yard TD pass to Garrett Long followed by a 71-yard TD pass to Condit, and Long also hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass as Adair’s final touchdown in the game.
Records: Adair 7-1 (5-0 District 2A-8); Salina 2-6 (0-6).
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!