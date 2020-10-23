High school football, Week 8 roundup: Sand Springs falters in second half at Choctaw, 34-9

But Fain, the Sandites sophomore linebacker, later made up for the giveaway when he snagged a Choctaw fumble and strolled 38 yards down to the 2. Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington found the endzone on the ensuing play to give the Sandites a 9-6 lead with 3:06 remaining in the half.

"We had four drops where we could've had a couple other touchdowns," Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. "When you go against a very well-coached team with great athletes, you've got to make the plays and we didn't."

Klinck added, "If we could've gone up a couple of scores (in the first half), maybe things turn out different. And then I got out-coached big time in the second half."

— Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader

Game cancellations

Game postponements and cancellations have been a big part of high school football in 2020, and Friday was no different. Games were called off at the last minute on Friday, including two games in District 4A-3.

The Bristow-Skiatook game was nixed and so was Miami-Catoosa. In fact, Bristow’s game next week against Catoosa is also a no-go and likely to be made up with the regular season coming to a close.